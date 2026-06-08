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Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Announces Exploratory Move Ahead of 2028

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 08, 2026 9:00 PM
Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Announces Exploratory Move Ahead of 2028
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Greg Bovino, the former Trump administration Border Patrol commander who led high-profile urban operations, has announced that he is exploring a 2028 presidential bid.

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“Here’s the truth: My one and only priority is deporting the 106 million illegals who are here,” Bovino said in a post on social media. “That’s it. If running for President is what it takes to actually get it done, then all options are on the table.”

Bovino’s exploratory website is filled with fiery rhetoric on immigration reminiscent of President Donald Trump’s 2016 messaging that enraged the media and built one of the most prominent political movements in modern history, and self-styles the political prospect as "The Commander."

“America as a whole has already fallen to the grasps of the foreign  global one-world hellscape ushered in by Barack Hussein Obama, however we believe that The Commander can not only usher in the great restoration of America, but also cement the continuity of a strong and sovereign United States that will last a millennia,” the site read.

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2028 ELECTIONS BORDER PATROL ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The website shows that his exploratory staff includes high-profile individuals like former Florida GOP Executive Director George Riley and Jacob Engels, a Roger Stone associate. The platform section of Bovino’s website heavily focuses on immigration, but makes mention of creating a Department of Traditional Families and Holistic Living and a Department of Youth Masculinity. 

Typos are prevalent throughout the site, with inconsistencies in capitalization being normal and missing punctuation seemingly unabundant. “America” especially is regularly uncapitalized. The site further indicates that Bovino merchandise will be available for purchase soon. A "donation link" promoted by Bovino directs users to a Cash App account called Bovino Grassroots Army.

With the midterms just around the corner, announcements for 2028 bids are sure to follow soon after.

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Wait, Did CNN Really Just Broadcast This Ahead of Trump's Attendance at the Knicks Game? Matt Vespa
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