Graham Platner Ducks Media Interviews After Explosive Sexting Scandal

With a new piece of controversy seemingly dropping every day for Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, he has recently cancelled two separate interviews with members of the media.

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Oof: Graham Platner cancelled not one but TWO interviews with @igorbobic this past week.



Igor flew to Maine to interview Platner after he got a commitment from them, but they canceled out of no where.



Then, following two stories about him sexting with women who aren't his wife,… pic.twitter.com/Gwrjak57QK — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) June 1, 2026

The Platner campaign had originally scheduled an interview with Igor Bobic of NOTUS. Bobic traveled to Maine to sit down with the candidate after receiving a commitment from his team, but they suddenly backed out of the deal. As a consolation, his team offered to have Platner speak with the journalist over the phone on Sunday. Once the news broke of his prolific sexting scandals, Platner once again decided not to pursue the media hit.

The Platner campaign has shown increased aggression towards members of the media since the news broke. On Sunday, staff members of the campaign were captured blocking camera shots of the candidate and reportedly “bodychecking” journalists who posed questions about his infidelity.

WILD: Graham Platner's staff physically shield him and bodycheck reporters out of the way at the end of the rally.



Smallest Platner event we have ever been to in terms of crowd size. pic.twitter.com/1qjroXcndQ — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 31, 2026

The Maine primary elections to decide Platner’s future will be held next Tuesday, June 9.

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