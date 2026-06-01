Graham Platner Ducks Media Interviews After Explosive Sexting Scandal

With a new piece of controversy seemingly dropping every day for Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, he has recently cancelled two separate interviews with members of the media.
Oof: Graham Platner cancelled not one but TWO interviews with @igorbobic this past week.— Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) June 1, 2026
Igor flew to Maine to interview Platner after he got a commitment from them, but they canceled out of no where.
Then, following two stories about him sexting with women who aren't his wife,… pic.twitter.com/Gwrjak57QK
The Platner campaign had originally scheduled an interview with Igor Bobic of NOTUS. Bobic traveled to Maine to sit down with the candidate after receiving a commitment from his team, but they suddenly backed out of the deal. As a consolation, his team offered to have Platner speak with the journalist over the phone on Sunday. Once the news broke of his prolific sexting scandals, Platner once again decided not to pursue the media hit.
The Platner campaign has shown increased aggression towards members of the media since the news broke. On Sunday, staff members of the campaign were captured blocking camera shots of the candidate and reportedly “bodychecking” journalists who posed questions about his infidelity.
Recommended
WILD: Graham Platner's staff physically shield him and bodycheck reporters out of the way at the end of the rally.— The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 31, 2026
Smallest Platner event we have ever been to in terms of crowd size. pic.twitter.com/1qjroXcndQ
The Maine primary elections to decide Platner’s future will be held next Tuesday, June 9.
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member