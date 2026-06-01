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Graham Platner Ducks Media Interviews After Explosive Sexting Scandal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 01, 2026 5:00 PM
Graham Platner Ducks Media Interviews After Explosive Sexting Scandal
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

With a new piece of controversy seemingly dropping every day for Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, he has recently cancelled two separate interviews with members of the media.

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The Platner campaign had originally scheduled an interview with Igor Bobic of NOTUS. Bobic traveled to Maine to sit down with the candidate after receiving a commitment from his team, but they suddenly backed out of the deal. As a consolation, his team offered to have Platner speak with the journalist over the phone on Sunday. Once the news broke of his prolific sexting scandals, Platner once again decided not to pursue the media hit.

The Platner campaign has shown increased aggression towards members of the media since the news broke. On Sunday, staff members of the campaign were captured blocking camera shots of the candidate and reportedly “bodychecking” journalists who posed questions about his infidelity.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

The Maine primary elections to decide Platner’s future will be held next Tuesday, June 9.

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So, Nancy Mace's Gubernatorial Hopes Might've Been Nuked From Orbit... Matt Vespa
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