Border Patrol Black Hawk Helicopter Disables Drug Boat Carrying Over $11 Million in Narcotics

With all of the news regarding the conflict between the United States and Iran, the wildly successful drug interdiction operations underway in the Caribbean have flown under the radar as of late. Customs and Border Patrol units just conducted a maritime raid that resulted in the seizure of more than $11 million in illicit drugs.

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ICYMI - 🚨 AMO Black Hawk disabling fire ends vessel pursuit of the coast of Puerto Rico! 3 Illegal Aliens in custody and 391 lbs. of cocaine seized! pic.twitter.com/X8oiORjDQR — CBP AMO (@CBPAMO) May 31, 2026

A Black Hawk helicopter brought a vessel pursuit off the coast of Puerto Rico to an end after deploying disabling fire. Three illegal aliens were taken into custody, and authorities seized 391 pounds of cocaine. pic.twitter.com/2cmVOMdxz5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2026

Black Hawk helicopter fired to disable a vessel off Puerto Rico. Three illegal aliens detained, 391 pounds of cocaine seized. pic.twitter.com/1ZlD4DUlt5 — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) May 31, 2026

A CBP Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk helicopter pursued and eventually fired upon a vessel carrying three illegal aliens who had stowed more than 390 pounds of cocaine aboard the craft. After the “disabling fire,” the illegals were captured on video frantically attempting to throw their narcotics overboard.

CBP interceptor boats then closed in on the vessel and managed to detain all three Dominican nationals. The illegals and their illicit drugs have been transferred into the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Our Air and Marine Operations teams demonstrated exceptional skill and coordination in this interdiction. The decisive use of air disabling fire by our Black Hawk crew was instrumental in stopping the vessel and preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Director Christopher Hunter in a press release. “This operation highlights our commitment to working with partners across all levels to disrupt smuggling networks and protect the security of the United States and its territories.”

The perpetrators are currently awaiting prosecution.

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