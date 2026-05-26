20 Illegal Aliens Caught Hiding Inside of Semi-Truck Sleeping Compartment By Texas State Troopers

Newly released footage shows Texas state troopers thwarting a human trafficking scheme that would have seen 20 illegal aliens released into the United States.

#NEW: DPS Finds 20 Illegal Immigrants Inside Truck Tractor in Webb Co.



LAREDO – The @TxDPS recovered 20 illegal immigrants hidden inside a truck tractor during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co.



On Monday, May 18, 2026, just after 6:00 p.m., a DPS Trooper… pic.twitter.com/huYAzK4ojt — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) May 26, 2026

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HOLY CRAP! Texas State Police (DPS) just discovered 20 ILLEGALS who were being smuggled into the US CRAMMED inside the sleeper cab of a tractor trailer, per @LtChrisOlivarez



The driver, a Mexican national, tried to FLEE from troopers, but was apprehended.



Great work, DPS! 👏🏻… pic.twitter.com/dSRxHZXL41 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2026

Authorities conducted a stop on a tractor-trailer traveling along the I-35 frontage road in Laredo, Texas. Once the vehicle was pulled over, video showed that Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez attempted to flee but was quickly captured by officers. Chavez is a 25-year-old Mexican national.

Authorities discovered 20 illegal aliens inside of the truck, including 16 adults and four children. The aliens ranged from Mexican and Guatemalan nationalities, and all have been remanded to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol. This is the second major bust of illegal aliens hiding in Laredo, Texas this week, as authorities say that they discovered 41 illegals hiding in a stash house in the Texas town.

EXCLUSIVE: Stash house with 41 illegal immigrants busted in Laredo—Two people arrested for smuggling: @DHSgov saying, “On May 22, 2026, HSI Laredo reported the criminal arrest of Martin MARTINEZ-Padron, an illegal alien from Mexico, and Valeria BUENO, a United States citizen,… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 26, 2026

Chavez faces charges of evading arrest and human smuggling.

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