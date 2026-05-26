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20 Illegal Aliens Caught Hiding Inside of Semi-Truck Sleeping Compartment By Texas State Troopers

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 26, 2026 6:00 PM
20 Illegal Aliens Caught Hiding Inside of Semi-Truck Sleeping Compartment By Texas State Troopers
AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg

Newly released footage shows Texas state troopers thwarting a human trafficking scheme that would have seen 20 illegal aliens released into the United States.

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Authorities conducted a stop on a tractor-trailer traveling along the I-35 frontage road in Laredo, Texas. Once the vehicle was pulled over, video showed that Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez attempted to flee but was quickly captured by officers. Chavez is a 25-year-old Mexican national.

Authorities discovered 20 illegal aliens inside of the truck, including 16 adults and four children. The aliens ranged from Mexican and Guatemalan nationalities, and all have been remanded to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol. This is the second major bust of illegal aliens hiding in Laredo, Texas this week, as authorities say that they discovered 41 illegals hiding in a stash house in the Texas town.

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Chavez faces charges of evading arrest and human smuggling.

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