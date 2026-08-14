Ro Khanna Says 'Racist' America Needs a New 'New Deal' and Here's What It's About

Democrats have long argued that America is a horrible, racist nation. They claim the Founding Fathers were unrepentant racists; they lie and say the Electoral College and Senate are racist and rooted in slavery; the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are racist, too.

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All of that is by design, and a way to create a permission structure under which they can dismantle and destroy America and rebuild it as a communist, globalist nation. Rep. Ro Khanna wants to move that plan further along, claiming this "racist" nation needs a "multi-racial new deal" to create a "multiracial cohesive democracy."

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna suggests America is racist and needs a "multi-racial new deal" to be "the world's first multiracial cohesive democracy." pic.twitter.com/8F6sfV3mxq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2026

"He excluded a lot of the black South where domestic workers, agriculture workers didn't get a chance. He purposely set Social Security at 65 know that Black life expectancy was 59. He excluded, of course, Japanese Americans and interred them," Khanna said. "But a multi-racial new deal in my view is what is needed, and it will probably be one of America's greatest moments because what we can do and will do in America, I don't know if it'll be my generation or the next generation, we will become the world's first cohesive multi-racial democracy."

When Social Security was established in 1935, the average life expectancy for all American men was 58 to 60 years old, and for women, life expectancy was 62 to 64. So Khanna is lying.

We cannot survive as a nation with political leaders who declare war on half of the population. America is in a cold civil war right now. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 13, 2026

The destruction is the point.

I want the opposite of whatever he proposes. He’s a snake. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) August 13, 2026

This is the guy whose kids own golf courses. He has no idea what life is like in real America.

Why isn’t he demanding India become the “world’s first multiracial cohesive democracy”? After all, he claims to be a PROUD INDIAN. — Melissa (@MyUnveiledTruth) August 14, 2026

He wants to destroy America. It's that simple.

I don’t want any more people coming here that hate America….. https://t.co/k5I7kVfy9k — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 13, 2026

We do not, and we want the ones who are here and hate America to leave.

why can't they be normal https://t.co/BYHbHTRY7n — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 14, 2026

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That's impossible for them.

Brown man elected to federal office wants you to know how racist America is. https://t.co/PYuJCvYxmI — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 14, 2026

It's always adorable when guys like Khanna claim America is racist, after this country allowed them to become insanely wealthy and powerful.

"The world's first multiracial cohesive democracy" implies that a multiracial cohesive democracy has never been successful before, which therefore implies that diversity was never a strength but a weakness. https://t.co/FuqqGkgrWL — Theophylact | Θεοφύλακτος🇬🇷☦ (@ippotisorthodox) August 14, 2026

Once again, they know this. The destruction is the point and the end goal. They hate America, and will do whatever it takes to destroy it.

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