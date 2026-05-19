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Senate Advances War Powers Resolution to Curtail Operations in Iran

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 19, 2026 7:00 PM
Senate Advances War Powers Resolution to Curtail Operations in Iran
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In a 50-47 vote, the Senate has advanced a War Powers resolution that would prohibit President Donald Trump from acting unilaterally in combat operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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Four Republican senators defected from the party line to advance the resolution: Sens. Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Bill Cassidy. One Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, joined with Republicans in an attempt to strike down the resolution.

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Related:

BILL CASSIDY DONALD TRUMP IRAN RAND PAUL SUSAN COLLINS

Cassidy’s decision to split from Trump comes after his historic primary loss to Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow and John Flemming took place on Saturday. Cassidy was the first incumbent Senate Republican to have lost a primary election since 2012.

The vote was procedural and will require further debate and voting to become law. Some GOP senators, including staunch Trump-critic Thom Tillis and Texas Sen. John Cornyn did not vote on the issue. Close Trump-ally Tommy Tuberville also did not cast a vote.

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