Senate Advances War Powers Resolution to Curtail Operations in Iran

In a 50-47 vote, the Senate has advanced a War Powers resolution that would prohibit President Donald Trump from acting unilaterally in combat operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Advertisement

BREAKING: After 7 failed attempts, the US Senate has advanced a measure that would require congressional approval for continued military strikes on Iran.



In a 50-47 vote, the Senate has now officially advanced the Iran War Powers Resolution. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 19, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The US Senate ADVANCES anti-Trump Iran War Powers Resolution, 50-47, after RINO BILL CASSIDY and other Republicans joined Democrats — rebuking the Iran war



REPUBLICAN YEAs:

- Cassidy

- Rand Paul

- Lisa Murkowski

- Susan Collins



FETTERMAN sided with Trump.



The 8TH… pic.twitter.com/UvnWA9X6Xc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

🚨For the first time, the Senate has voted to hold a debate on a war powers resolution to end the Iran war.

4 GOP 'Yes' votes: Cassidy LA, Collins ME, Murkowski AK, & Paul KY

1 Dem 'No' vote: Fetterman PA

A defeat for Trump and GOP leaders. pic.twitter.com/F3qjZFFmgF — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 19, 2026

Four Republican senators defected from the party line to advance the resolution: Sens. Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Bill Cassidy. One Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, joined with Republicans in an attempt to strike down the resolution.

Cassidy’s decision to split from Trump comes after his historic primary loss to Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow and John Flemming took place on Saturday. Cassidy was the first incumbent Senate Republican to have lost a primary election since 2012.

The vote was procedural and will require further debate and voting to become law. Some GOP senators, including staunch Trump-critic Thom Tillis and Texas Sen. John Cornyn did not vote on the issue. Close Trump-ally Tommy Tuberville also did not cast a vote.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.