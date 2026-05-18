Democrat Bob Brooks Claims To Be a "Working Class Fighter," But Can't Seem To Define It

Just days ahead of the Pennsylvania primary elections, Democrat candidate for the state’s Seventh District Bob Brooks committed an all-time gaffe after he was completely unable to define what he considers to be “working class” at a candidate forum.

Advertisement

One attendee asked Brooks to define the term “working class” at the event, where Brooks attempted to answer by laughing off the question while visibly flustered. After fumbling over the question, Brooks offered the answer: “Blue-collar? Does that help?” His answer evidently did not help, as he suggested that the two “talk after” as to not answer the question in front of the rest of the crowd.

Even though Brooks is seemingly unable to define the term “working class,” he claims to be a “working-class fighter” who would “bring a voice for working families to Congress,” according to his campaign website.

Brooks’ carefully-cultivated image of a “working class” politician has already begun showing cracks. His campaign website calls for a ban on stock trading for congressmen and lambastes Jeff Bezos for avoiding taxes, but a report shows that Brooks owns thousands of dollars of Amazon stock and could boast of a net worth of over $3.5 million. Inadvertently published footage of a conversation between Brooks and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg showed a staffer coaching Buttigieg and Brooks on how to appear relatable, going as far to provide beer cans as props.

His wealth is such a controversy that his own mother-in-law has filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that Brooks defrauded her of more than $162,000 from a property deal that Brooks only ever paid $100 towards.

Amid these controversies, the DCCC has still declared Brooks as a top prospect for the party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections despite the primary election not yet having taken place.

“Bob Brooks is a fraud backed by the D.C. machine and far-left radicals who don’t have a clue about the realities of hardworking Pennsylvanians,” RNC Spokesperson Kristen Cianci told Townhall. “Brooks can’t be trusted to fight for the Lehigh Valley and voters know it.”

Four Democrats will face off in the PA-07 primary tomorrow, May 19 as they look to take on Republican incumbent Ryan Mackenzie.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.