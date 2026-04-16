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Exclusive: Controversy From Anti-Trump Republican's Employment of Far-Left Staffer Causes Canceled Debate

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 16, 2026 8:15 PM
Exclusive: Controversy From Anti-Trump Republican's Employment of Far-Left Staffer Causes Canceled Debate
AP Photo/David Goldman

A planned debate between Texas State Rep. John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz has been canceled following Townhall’s previous reporting on the subject of Lujan’s hiring practices.

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A prominent local organization in Texas’ 35th District had been organizing a candidate forum for the two run-off candidates ahead of the May 26 election, but decided against hosting the event after Townhall reported that Lujan denied that his campaign’s chief strategist Leticia Cantu was an active Democrat to a Texas GOP official. 

As previously reported, voting records obtained by Townhall showed that Cantu had participated in Democrat primaries up until 2024. Cantu also served as a top advisor to the notorious Castro brothers. Further campaign finance reports reveal that Cantu was a donor to Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar’s campaign less than a year ago, cutting a total of $7,000 across two checks to aid his reelection. Furthermore, a LegiStorm profile connected to Cantu reveals that she worked as a "Special Projects Coordinator" in his office from July 2022 to April 2023.

Newly obtained information verified by Townhall shows that, immediately following the report from Townhall on Lujan's concealment of her leftist tendencies, Cantu went radio silent as organizers attempted to connect with the campaign to coordinate the event, and ultimately decided to balk on the event altogether.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HENRY CUELLAR REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

To make matters worse, event organizers reportedly held concerns that Cantu’s history of aiding San Antonio’s fiendish progressives would be a distraction if a debate between the two candidates were to be held.

The information acquired by Townhall also confirmed that Cantu is still working at the highest levels of Lujan’s campaign and serves as his point of contact or organizing public appearances, despite the growing scrutiny from local Republicans surrounding her employment.

Early voting for the Texas run-offs is set to open on May 18.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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