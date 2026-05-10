Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has unveiled a powerful new Mother’s Day ad as his campaign continues to gain traction. It’s a heart-wrenching must watch:

Advertisement

mother’s day is every day pic.twitter.com/33VyxLwfXy — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 10, 2026

This campaign is a 10/10 https://t.co/9fS1GEFrjC — Lisa Cusack (@lisa_4_la) May 10, 2026

.@spencerpratt knows that in order to win he needs a bunch of Dem-leaning LA moms who are sick of the bullshit to vote for him. https://t.co/qeNHrJeurm — Kyle Tibbitts (@KyleTibbitts) May 10, 2026

The “Mother’s Day Is Every Day” ad spot quickly went viral on social media, attracting hundreds of thousands of views in only a few hours.

Pratt, a reality television star who turned to politics after his home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire, has become a rising star in California politics as of late. While the mayoral race does not have designations for party, Leftists are spending big money to ensure that voters know that Pratt is the Republican who supports strengthening law enforcement and ending mass homeless encampments.

The LA County Federation of Labor has a new committee lined up to go after Spencer Pratt, and they are dropping an initial $221k on this video & an additional digital ad. pic.twitter.com/vJnHCDunPb — Unrig LA (@UnrigLA) May 9, 2026

I don’t think I’ve ever seen an attack ad that comes off as an endorsement like this one https://t.co/MU0rAHM0Gc — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) May 10, 2026

The first round of voting for the Los Angeles mayoral election will be held on June 2. Pratt will face a crowded field of 16 opponents, including incumbent Karen Bass.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.