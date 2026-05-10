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Tipsheet

Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 10, 2026 2:30 PM
Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has unveiled a powerful new Mother’s Day ad as his campaign continues to gain traction. It’s a heart-wrenching must watch:

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The “Mother’s Day Is Every Day” ad spot quickly went viral on social media, attracting hundreds of thousands of views in only a few hours.

Pratt, a reality television star who turned to politics after his home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire, has become a rising star in California politics as of late. While the mayoral race does not have designations for party, Leftists are spending big money to ensure that voters know that Pratt is the Republican who supports strengthening law enforcement and ending mass homeless encampments.

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2026 ELECTIONS HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES REPUBLICAN PARTY SPENCER PRATT

The first round of voting for the Los Angeles mayoral election will be held on June 2. Pratt will face a crowded field of 16 opponents, including incumbent Karen Bass.

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