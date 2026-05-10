Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel

Antifa once again mobilized in Portland, Oregon to launch demonstrations outside of a hotel building hosting a key Trump official on Saturday night. Footage captured of the ordeal showed threats and violence issued against supporters of President Donald Trump.

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🚨 WTF?! Violent Antifa MOBILIZED outside a Portland hotel where they claimed FBI Director Kash Patel was staying — called him a "fascist" and REPEATEDLY made threats



Mass arrests should've been made!



They want to take out Kash because he's EFFECTIVEpic.twitter.com/97YckMTQiQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

Breaking: Black bloc Antifa and demonstrators have mobilized outside of a hotel in Portland where they claim FBI Director Kash Patel is staying.



The group refers to Patel as a “fascist,” and expresses outrage over new counterterrorism strategy targeting Antifa/anarchist groups. pic.twitter.com/2zY0ysIfVN — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 10, 2026

The black-clad mob used megaphones and chants targeting FBI Director Kash Patel, who the Antifa members believed to be staying at the hotel at the time, in a move similar to what was seen across Portland and Minneapolis during the ICE surge earlier this year.

Investigative journalists and pro-Trump counter-protestors were present and provided footage of the incident on social media. One individual was captured bragging about how he would be the one “to f******g kill you” should you not support the Antifa agenda. “If you need to worry about any radical Antifa killing you…it’ll be me,” the Antifa member warned the individual filming.

🚨 ANTIFA’S “SPEARMAN” THREATENS MURDER IN PORTLAND’S SHADOWS: THE WEIMAR ECHO NO ONE WANTS TO HEAR ☠️💥



Inside Baseball: “Spearman” is actually a pathetic, drug addicted, totally low-T, beta male, soy-slurping, dipshidiot, twatwaffle, sh*t weasel. His mama should have done… pic.twitter.com/IxPa7SBaQp — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) May 10, 2026

Another Trump supporter who was livestreaming in the area was assaulted by an individual who quickly darted away into the cheering crowd.

Violent Antifa Leftists Sucker Punched @Tommy4Trump420 in the Face outside of the Sentinel Hotel in Portland.



They are Protesting because the think that FBI @FBIDirectorKash is staying at the Hotel. Portland Police No where to be found.@PamHemphill79 quoted saying “cry to… pic.twitter.com/58w1GecpT2 — Chris Sims (@ChrisxSims) May 10, 2026

It is unclear if Patel was present at the hotel during the demonstrations.

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