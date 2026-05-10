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Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 10, 2026 10:00 AM
Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel
PJ Media

Antifa once again mobilized in Portland, Oregon to launch demonstrations outside of a hotel building hosting a key Trump official on Saturday night. Footage captured of the ordeal showed threats and violence issued against supporters of President Donald Trump.

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The black-clad mob used megaphones and chants targeting FBI Director Kash Patel, who the Antifa members believed to be staying at the hotel at the time, in a move similar to what was seen across Portland and Minneapolis during the ICE surge earlier this year.

Investigative journalists and pro-Trump counter-protestors were present and provided footage of the incident on social media. One individual was captured bragging about how he would be the one “to f******g kill you” should you not support the Antifa agenda. “If you need to worry about any radical Antifa killing you…it’ll be me,” the Antifa member warned the individual filming.

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ANTIFA DONALD TRUMP KASH PATEL RIOTS

Another Trump supporter who was livestreaming in the area was assaulted by an individual who quickly darted away into the cheering crowd.

It is unclear if Patel was present at the hotel during the demonstrations.

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