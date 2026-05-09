Wait, That's Who Democrats Are Bringing Out to Flip Texas?

Democrats nationwide are desperate to flip either chamber of Congress in an attempt to stall the Trump administration from accomplishing its goals. With redistricting now proving to be a major Republican victory, sights are set on flipping key Senate seats for the midterms.

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In this critical moment to create mass appeal in hopes of turning Texas blue, many are speculating that Democrats are turning to…Bernie Sanders.

We have *yuge* news to share in the next few days. Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/djfnEAZYUy — Texas Democratic Party (@texasdemocrats) May 8, 2026

In a post to social media, state Democrats have teased a silhouetted figure who will be speaking at the Texas Democratic Convention in June. If it wasn’t obvious already, the person is pretty clearly Bernie Sanders.

Okay this is a bit too obvious



Also if it is who I think it is — interesting approach to trying to flip a state that’s been Red for 30+ years https://t.co/SNB2BgZflg — Adam Schwager (@schwagerTV) May 8, 2026

Republicans have widely pushed that Democrat nominee James Talarico is one of the most radical progressives to have ever run for Senate in the state due to his far-left beliefs on immigration, gender, Christianity, and abortion. Bringing Sanders, who heavily pushed the race-communist Zohran Mamdani in New York City, along to promote his campaign will not do him any favors in appealing to deep-red Texans.

Democrat and Presbyterian seminarian James Talarico has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.



Here are some of his beliefs:



- Thinks illegal immigrant children are more patriotic than American children.



- Thinks the Torah tells you how to give an abortion.



- Thinks the… pic.twitter.com/WQP3v5wbnp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2026

🚨 Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico just nuked his own campaign.



Interviewer: “Something you love that’s not family or friends?”

Talarico: “Trans children.”



Not God.

Not his faith.

Not Texas values.

Not the Constitution.

“Trans children.”

There is no such… pic.twitter.com/eVooLNbQ6J — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) May 6, 2026

Talarico, with Sanders campaigning behind him, will face off against either Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during in November.

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