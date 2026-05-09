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Wait, That's Who Democrats Are Bringing Out to Flip Texas?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 09, 2026 10:00 AM
Wait, That's Who Democrats Are Bringing Out to Flip Texas?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats nationwide are desperate to flip either chamber of Congress in an attempt to stall the Trump administration from accomplishing its goals. With redistricting now proving to be a major Republican victory, sights are set on flipping key Senate seats for the midterms.

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In this critical moment to create mass appeal in hopes of turning Texas blue, many are speculating that Democrats are turning to…Bernie Sanders.

In a post to social media, state Democrats have teased a silhouetted figure who will be speaking at the Texas Democratic Convention in June. If it wasn’t obvious already, the person is pretty clearly Bernie Sanders.

Republicans have widely pushed that Democrat nominee James Talarico is one of the most radical progressives to have ever run for Senate in the state due to his far-left beliefs on immigration, gender, Christianity, and abortion. Bringing Sanders, who heavily pushed the race-communist Zohran Mamdani in New York City, along to promote his campaign will not do him any favors in appealing to deep-red Texans.

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Talarico, with Sanders campaigning behind him, will face off against either Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during in November.

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What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling Matt Vespa
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