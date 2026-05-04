Wait, a Judge Did What to the Guy Who Tried to Assassinate Trump?

A federal magistrate judge has apologized to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter who attempted to kill President Donald Trump and several high ranking members of his administration, Fox News reported on Monday.

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NEW: Judge apologizes in court to WHCA Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen.



Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said that he was “fascinated and disturbed” by Allen's treatment in jail.



Allen was placed on suicide watch when he was first imprisoned. Prosecutors argued that since Allen… pic.twitter.com/3X88PVK45E — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2026

BREAKING: US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui apologizes to White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen over reported treatment in jail pic.twitter.com/TN9InRNlkI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2026

WTF? Magistrate judge Zia Faruqui in DC APOLOGIZED to the WHCA shooter Cole Allen for the "treatment" he's received so far in jail



DC judges are an absolute JOKE.



The man who attempted to KlLL PRESIDENT TRUMP doesn't like his cell conditions?! Tell him to go f*** himself pic.twitter.com/ovbvgqhEbo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026

Federal judge Zia Faruqui apologized in court to Cole Allen, the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump, expressing concern over Allen's treatment. pic.twitter.com/5LncWFWdw5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 4, 2026

Welcome to Washington, DC, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Faruqui believes a defendant armed to the teeth and attempting to assassinate the president is entitled to preferential treatment in his confinement compared to every other defendant. https://t.co/EPtqJgXjnb — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 4, 2026

Judge Zia Faruqui, who was appointed to his seat in 2020, claimed that he was “fascinated and disturbed” that authorities would put Cole Allen on suicide watch after following his arrest for his failed attack, and stated that Allen has been treated worse than the January 6 defendants.

“To me, it’s extremely disturbing that he was put in five-point restraints, a person with no criminal history,” Faruqui said. “It’s troubling. I never heard of one Jan. 6 defendant who was put in five-point restraints or in a safe cell. If the only way to keep him safe is the most punitive thing, that’s a problem.”

Due to his suicide watch status, Allen was placed into a “safe cell” and was only permitted to meet with his defense team. Authorities chose the measure due to Allen’s belief that he would die during the attack.

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Faruqui apologized to Allen for his jail accommodations and promised that the court would ensure that he received a Bible, which he was reportedly denied access to.

"At a minimum I should be apologizing to him,” Faruqui said. “We are obligated to make sure he’s taken care of. Mr. Allen, I’m sorry that things have not been the way they are supposed to.”

"We will get you the Bible,” Faruqui continued. “If we can get someone vegan food, we can get you a Bible, we can make sure you’re not in five-point restraints."

The jail has until tomorrow to make the required changes to Allen's accommodations. Allen is expected to appear in court on May 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

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