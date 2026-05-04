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Tipsheet

This University in Texas Says They're Still Peddling DEI

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 04, 2026 7:30 PM
This University in Texas Says They're Still Peddling DEI
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The conservative watchdog group Accuracy in Media discovered in the course of an undercover investigation that Texas State University in San Marcos has continued to push Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion despite legislation prohibiting it.

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Dr. Gloria Martinez-Ramos was captured bragging about the university’s flaunting of Texas’ SB 17, which prohibited public institutions from establishing or maintaining DEI offices or staff, or designated DEI-rated duties to staffers.

Martinez-Ramos claimed that the rules did not apply to academics, and that Texas State University’s president Kelley Damphouse has supported their efforts. Martinez-Ramos even cited Damphouse’s past experience as the director of women’s studies at the University of Oklahoma as proof of his ideological allegiance to the cause.

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“The law does not apply to academics,” Martinez-Ramos told the undercover investigator. “The courses are still on…we’re still here. That’s why we have the office here.”

“I really believe that President Damphouse is supporting us,” Martinez-Ramos continued. “But nobody wants to make it public because then people will come down on him.”

Martinez-Ramos then admitted that they altered “a little of the language” in order to continue to push their radically progressive ideology onto the student body.

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“The thing we did change is that we had to remove the diversity statements,” Martinez-Ramos confided. “But instead of having a statement…I tell faculty ‘put it in your syllabus’...but you don’t call it ‘diversity statement,’ you call it your ‘teaching philosophy.’”

“So they do something that’s a quick quote unquote fix, but it’s not changing much?” the investigator asked. “Exactly,” Martinez-Ramos responded.

The Texas state law prohibiting the establishment of DEI offices and practices has been in place since 2024.

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