This University in Texas Says They're Still Peddling DEI

The conservative watchdog group Accuracy in Media discovered in the course of an undercover investigation that Texas State University in San Marcos has continued to push Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion despite legislation prohibiting it.

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BREAKING: Texas State University's Gender Studies director admits they still push DEI.



She says "the law doesn't apply to academics."



"We've been building this up for the last 20 years. It's hard for them to undo all this."



What in the world is going on here, @txst? pic.twitter.com/ObZ36076gM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

Dr. Gloria Martinez-Ramos was captured bragging about the university’s flaunting of Texas’ SB 17, which prohibited public institutions from establishing or maintaining DEI offices or staff, or designated DEI-rated duties to staffers.

The administrator is Gloria Martinez-Ramos, director of the center for diversity and gender studies at @txst. pic.twitter.com/sWMCy9zOYX — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

Martinez-Ramos claimed that the rules did not apply to academics, and that Texas State University’s president Kelley Damphouse has supported their efforts. Martinez-Ramos even cited Damphouse’s past experience as the director of women’s studies at the University of Oklahoma as proof of his ideological allegiance to the cause.

"The law doesn't apply to academics."



"I still have academic freedom."



"The courses are still on.. we're still here." pic.twitter.com/hQ33JP5E9G — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

The Texas State University President is Kelly Damphousse (@kdamp).



He makes $915,240 a year. pic.twitter.com/GwqYK50hwD — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

“The law does not apply to academics,” Martinez-Ramos told the undercover investigator. “The courses are still on…we’re still here. That’s why we have the office here.”

“I really believe that President Damphouse is supporting us,” Martinez-Ramos continued. “But nobody wants to make it public because then people will come down on him.”

Martinez-Ramos then admitted that they altered “a little of the language” in order to continue to push their radically progressive ideology onto the student body.

"Just a little of the language is changed. But not a whole lot."



They had to remove "diversity statements," but she says she tells faculty just "put it in your syllabus."



"The law doesn't say you can't teach Critical Race Theory. Go look at it." pic.twitter.com/03rCWUzE5R — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

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“The thing we did change is that we had to remove the diversity statements,” Martinez-Ramos confided. “But instead of having a statement…I tell faculty ‘put it in your syllabus’...but you don’t call it ‘diversity statement,’ you call it your ‘teaching philosophy.’”

“So they do something that’s a quick quote unquote fix, but it’s not changing much?” the investigator asked. “Exactly,” Martinez-Ramos responded.

The Texas state law prohibiting the establishment of DEI offices and practices has been in place since 2024.

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