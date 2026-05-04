Here's the Background on the Two American Soldiers Who Went Missing Over the Weekend

Two American service members went missing over the weekend while participating in a joint military exercise with partner nations in North Africa. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

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Two U.S. service members have been reported missing while participating in exercise African Lion 2026 in Morocco, according to a release from U.S. Africa Command. The service members were last known to be in the area of Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan Tan, Morocco… pic.twitter.com/oCWkIHVlYt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 3, 2026

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AFRICOM: Two U.S. service members participating in African Lion 2026 are reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan Tan, Morocco, May 2, 2026. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 3, 2026

CBS has reported that the two soldiers were off-duty and had decided to go on a hike to observe the sunset when one fell off of a cliff and into the water below. A number of soldiers then attempted to form a human chain to rescue their comrade in the water, but failed to pull them up. The second soldier then jumped into the water for a rescue attempt, but failed. A third soldier also attempted a rescue, but returned to shore after likewise failing.

A massive search is underway in Morocco for two missing U.S. soldiers, who were hiking while off duty, when they fell off a cliff and into the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean.



The soldiers were in North Africa for an annual exercise, known as African Lion, in which more… pic.twitter.com/LROqCmAdxW — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 4, 2026

Following reports that two U.S. soldiers went missing while participating in exercise African Lion 2026 in Morocco, CBS has received additional information on the matter. Per the report, citing defense officials, the two soldiers went for a hike to watch the sunset when one fell… pic.twitter.com/WN1RKUsD6e — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 4, 2026

The incident occurred during African Lion 2026, where more than 7,000 military personnel from more than 30 nations have come together to participate in a variety of exercises. A rescue operation involving ground, air, and maritime assets is currently underway.

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