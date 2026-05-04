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Tipsheet

Here's the Background on the Two American Soldiers Who Went Missing Over the Weekend

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 04, 2026 8:30 PM
Here's the Background on the Two American Soldiers Who Went Missing Over the Weekend
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Two American service members went missing over the weekend while participating in a joint military exercise with partner nations in North Africa. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

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CBS has reported that the two soldiers were off-duty and had decided to go on a hike to observe the sunset when one fell off of a cliff and into the water below. A number of soldiers then attempted to form a human chain to rescue their comrade in the water, but failed to pull them up. The second soldier then jumped into the water for a rescue attempt, but failed. A third soldier also attempted a rescue, but returned to shore after likewise failing.

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Related:

AFRICA MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

The incident occurred during African Lion 2026, where more than 7,000 military personnel from more than 30 nations have come together to participate in a variety of exercises. A rescue operation involving ground, air, and maritime assets is currently underway.

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