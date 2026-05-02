This Oklahoma Man Who Threatened to Kill ICE Agents Is Going to Face Serious Jail Time

A 26-year old Oklahoma man, Logan Christopher Murfin, has been convicted by a federal jury for social media posts threatening to shoot and kill immigration enforcement officers.

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Logan Murfin, 26, of Skiatook, Okla., was convicted April 24 on 10 felony charges related to X posts he made about “gunning down” ICE personnel.



He is in federal custody pending awaiting sentencing. pic.twitter.com/Mjaor6Mipv — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 2, 2026

Murfin was found guilty on five counts of Threatening to Assault and Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers with Intent to Impede, Intimidate, Interfere, and Retaliate and five counts of Interstate Communication with a Threat to Injure.

Murfin had made a series of threatening posts expressing his desires for ICE agents to be “shot between the eyes” and “executed public[l]y,” while claiming that ICE agents were "reenacting ww2 nazi germany.”

“Nah but we as US citizens should be gunning down these domestic terrorists,” read one post by Murfin. “All ice gestapo can not use the ‘just following orders’ excuse. If you’re complicit in this act you’ve gotta be executed for this act.”

After tracing the anonymous social media account that made the posts back to Murfin, he was arrested. During an interrogation, Murfin admitted that he made the posts and stated that he did so because he was “angry and ‘pissed off’ at ICE agents,” according to a Department of Justice press release.

“Threatening to kill hard-working federal law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “In the Northern District of Oklahoma, we will prosecute those who do to the fullest extent that federal law allows.”

Murfin’s sentencing is to be scheduled at a later date.

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