Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in partnership with former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and President Joe Biden are the ones with Spirit Airlines’ blood on their hands after working tirelessly to block the merger of the budget airline with JetBlue.

Advertisement

🤦🏻‍♂️ @PeteButtigieg: "Our department, the Department of Transportation, has generally not gotten involved in these merger cases, but that’s changing today. It is is important to make sure that passengers have choices, that they have access to low fares, that they have access to… pic.twitter.com/ZYqvOvlg0K — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2026

Now that the company is dead, the hyper-progressive Democrat wants to complain about the lack of competition in the air travel industry.

The Big Four airlines (American, Delta, Southwest, United) control 75% of the U.S. market.



Fewer choices = higher prices for you. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 30, 2026

Warren had previously touted the decision to kill the merger as a huge win for consumers and warned that the deal would’ve “led to fewer flights and higher fares.” The judge who was pressured into blocking the deal stated “to those dedicated customers of Spirit, this one’s for you” before immediately shooting the company dead with his decision.

I've warned for months that a @JetBlue-@SpiritAirlines merger would have led to fewer flights and higher fares.@JusticeATR and @USDOT were right to stand up for consumers and fight against runaway airline consolidation.



This is a Biden win for flyers! https://t.co/lJFGS3ucv3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 6, 2024

Here's what a federal judge wrote in 2024 when he blocked a Spirit Airlines merger with JetBlue:https://t.co/MmgukRdjRY https://t.co/O9JZ3CwNP6 pic.twitter.com/JzqLh7gGOo — Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) May 2, 2026

Thankfully, Warren has been dragged on social media for her lack of self-awareness.

Great call, Senator. Thanks for protecting consumers and ensuring that Spirit Airlines doesn’t exist today. You nailed it. https://t.co/UEeXAiqT7X — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 2, 2026

Elizabeth Warren when it’s time to be wrong about something: https://t.co/Mh0WxfXdle pic.twitter.com/eX7TMuWj2s — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 2, 2026

Getting ratioed for a years old tweet doesn’t seem like a good tradeoff for the 14,000 people who lost their jobs, though.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.