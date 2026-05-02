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Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 02, 2026 1:00 PM
Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in partnership with former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and President Joe Biden are the ones with Spirit Airlines’ blood on their hands after working tirelessly to block the merger of the budget airline with JetBlue.

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Now that the company is dead, the hyper-progressive Democrat wants to complain about the lack of competition in the air travel industry.

Warren had previously touted the decision to kill the merger as a huge win for consumers and warned that the deal would’ve “led to fewer flights and higher fares.” The judge who was pressured into blocking the deal stated “to those dedicated customers of Spirit, this one’s for you” before immediately shooting the company dead with his decision.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN JOE BIDEN PETE BUTTIGIEG SENATE

Thankfully, Warren has been dragged on social media for her lack of self-awareness.

Getting ratioed for a years old tweet doesn’t seem like a good tradeoff for the 14,000 people who lost their jobs, though.

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