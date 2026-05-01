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Alabama Is Set to Make a Huge Redistricting Move Ahead of the Midterms

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 01, 2026 8:30 PM
Alabama Is Set to Make a Huge Redistricting Move Ahead of the Midterms
AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

The state of Alabama is set to begin a special session on Monday that would enable legislators to draw a new map that further favors Republicans after the Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act on Thursday.

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2026 ELECTIONS ALABAMA GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey called the special session to look into possibilities of expanding the GOP majority in the state. Proposals have circulated online which include both a one and two seat pick up for Republicans ahead of the vital midterm elections in November.

“By calling the Legislature into a special session, I am ensuring Alabama is prepared should the courts act quickly enough to allow Alabama’s previously drawn congressional and state senate maps to be used during this election cycle,” Ivey said in a statement.

A 2023 court decision previously blocked a reconsidered map approved by the Alabama legislature. That new map would grant Republicans one further seat.

Despite the push for southern states to redraw their districts before the midterms, Georgia governor Brian Kemp has stated that Georgia will not do so until 2028.

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