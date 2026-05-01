Alabama Is Set to Make a Huge Redistricting Move Ahead of the Midterms

The state of Alabama is set to begin a special session on Monday that would enable legislators to draw a new map that further favors Republicans after the Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act on Thursday.

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NEWS — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey reverses course, calling for a special session to redraw the state's congressional map ahead of the midterm elections, per @aldotcom. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) May 1, 2026

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has called for a special session for redistricting.



Louisiana was just barred from having Congressional elections under their old map because it was a racial drawn map. Alabama is the exact same case. pic.twitter.com/T9G7i2E1KV — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) May 1, 2026

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has called a special session on MONDAY to redraw Alabama’s Congressional map following this week’s HUGE Supreme Court win



LET’S GO! 🔥



Democrats could potentially lose ALL US House seats in Alabama, with Republicans picking… pic.twitter.com/N4mRikj0tu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2026

Alabama looks set to redraw its congressional map in the wake of SCOTUS's Callais decision.



New map would potentially shift the state's delegation from 5-2 R to 6-1 R.



However, new map may only happen if federal court lifts block on AL drawing new maps before 2030. https://t.co/y0j0efxmq6 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 1, 2026

Draw this map Alabama!



Doesn't split Birmingham, only splits 3 counties, all incumbents are happy, and its rather compact.



Draw it! pic.twitter.com/OSIyjfY6GL — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) May 1, 2026

Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey called the special session to look into possibilities of expanding the GOP majority in the state. Proposals have circulated online which include both a one and two seat pick up for Republicans ahead of the vital midterm elections in November.

Regarding our own pending redistricting litigation, I remain hopeful Alabama will receive a favorable outcome from the U.S. Supreme Court, which is why I am now calling a special session of the Alabama Legislature. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/yQY6qdQjSq — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 1, 2026

“By calling the Legislature into a special session, I am ensuring Alabama is prepared should the courts act quickly enough to allow Alabama’s previously drawn congressional and state senate maps to be used during this election cycle,” Ivey said in a statement.

A 2023 court decision previously blocked a reconsidered map approved by the Alabama legislature. That new map would grant Republicans one further seat.

Despite the push for southern states to redraw their districts before the midterms, Georgia governor Brian Kemp has stated that Georgia will not do so until 2028.

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