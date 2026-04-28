Disney Declares Their Support For ABC and Jimmy Kimmel After Launches Investigation

Disney has released a statement declaring their support for their subsidiary ABC in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s comments to First Lady Melania Trump for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening.

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Disney has just responded to the FCC's unprecedented challenge to its ABC station licenses:



"We have received the Federal Communications Commission’s order initiating an accelerated review of the licenses held by ABC’s owned television stations. ABC and its stations have a long… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 28, 2026

“We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels,” the company said regarding ABC’s compliance to FCC regulations. “Our focus remains, as always, on serving viewers in the local communities where our stations operate.”

Brendan Carr and the FCC announced their intentions to launch a review of ABC’s licensing after Kimmel said that Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow.” Later, a deranged Cole Allen attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump and high-ranking officials of his administration.

JUST IN: FCC to reportedly call in Disney-owned ABC stations for early license review following Jimmy Kimmel's monologue. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 28, 2026

The only reason ABC can broadcast Jimmy Kimmel’s show is because local ABC affiliates let them.



They have a RIGHT to cancel any ABC programming. Tell them you want Kimmel canceled:@NXSTMediaGroup@WeAreSinclair@scrippsnews@Hearst@COXMG@GrayMediaGTN pic.twitter.com/wnhsmY7EKU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2026

NEW: FCC orders the Walt Disney Company, American Broadcasting Company, and television subsidiaries to file early license renewal applications for their television stations.



"The FCC has been investigating The Walt Disney Company, its American Broadcasting Company, and its… pic.twitter.com/8KZzuyMIsX — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 28, 2026

Both President and First Lady Trump have called for Kimmel’s removal from his position with ABC.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

President Donald J. Trump Calls on Disney and ABC to Fire Jimmy Kimmel Following His Despicable Call to Violence. pic.twitter.com/W4oxxgBZxv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2026

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