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Tipsheet

Disney Declares Their Support For ABC and Jimmy Kimmel After Launches Investigation

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 28, 2026 4:30 PM
Disney Declares Their Support For ABC and Jimmy Kimmel After Launches Investigation
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Disney has released a statement declaring their support for their subsidiary ABC in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s comments to First Lady Melania Trump for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening.

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“We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels,” the company said regarding ABC’s compliance to FCC regulations. “Our focus remains, as always, on serving viewers in the local communities where our stations operate.”

Brendan Carr and the FCC announced their intentions to launch a review of ABC’s licensing after Kimmel said that Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow.” Later, a deranged Cole Allen attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump and high-ranking officials of his administration.

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Related:

ABC NEWS FIRST AMENDMENT JIMMY KIMMEL

Both President and First Lady Trump have called for Kimmel’s removal from his position with ABC.

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