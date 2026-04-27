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Tipsheet

WHCD Shooter Formally Charged With Attempted Assassination of the President

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 27, 2026 2:45 PM
WHCD Shooter Formally Charged With Attempted Assassination of the President
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Cole Allen, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, has formally been charged for his attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump.

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CRIME DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

Allen had initially only received charges for transportation of a firearm or ammunition in interstate commerce and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. During his arraignment, authorities stated that they would be handing down an additional charge for attempted assassination.

Allen confessed to investigators that his goal was to kill Trump and members of his cabinet and had referred to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin,” according to Fox News.


If convicted, sentencing guidelines would make Allen eligible for life imprisonment.

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