WHCD Shooter Formally Charged With Attempted Assassination of the President

Cole Allen, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, has formally been charged for his attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Suspect in WHCA Dinner shooting charged with 3 counts including attempting to assassinate the president of the United States — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2026

Advertisement

Cole Tomas Allen, the man arrested after allegedly charging a security checkpoint for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, was criminally charged Monday with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump, who was in attendance at that event Saturday.



Allen, 31, is also charged… pic.twitter.com/VcwVOvHMwi — CNBC (@CNBC) April 27, 2026

BREAKING: Cole Tomas Allen charged with intent to assassinate the president in connection with the WHCD shooting, a crime carrying a potential life sentence. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 27, 2026

WASHINGTON (AP) — Man accused in White House correspondents' dinner shooting is charged with attempted assassination of President Trump. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 27, 2026

CNN: Cole Thomas Allen has been formally charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump. pic.twitter.com/xpG9ze9Jjd — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 27, 2026

Allen had initially only received charges for transportation of a firearm or ammunition in interstate commerce and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. During his arraignment, authorities stated that they would be handing down an additional charge for attempted assassination.

Allen confessed to investigators that his goal was to kill Trump and members of his cabinet and had referred to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin,” according to Fox News.



If convicted, sentencing guidelines would make Allen eligible for life imprisonment.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.