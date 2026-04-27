Here's the Shady Scheme Democrats Are Using to Boost This Fake Independent Into the Senate

A Democrat Nebraska Senate candidate has openly flaunted her decision to participate in the general election, but to simply step aside to help her progressive independent ally cruise to victory on election day.

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Cindy Burbank, who is acting purely as a spoiler candidate in her own primary, has vocally backed so-called “independent” Dan Osborn, going so far as to say on her own company website that she would drop out if she wins the Democratic nomination to give her partner “a fair shot against Ricketts,” the likely Republican nominee.

Osborn has bought into the game as well. In a post on social media, he has begged Democrat primary voters to back Burbank and her strategy to aid him in November.

Here are two things you ought to know about Nebraska’s upcoming primary:



-Because I’m an Independent, I won’t appear on your primary ballot. I’ll be on your ballot in November. Please don’t waste your vote writing me in!



-If you’re voting in the Democrat primary, please be wary… pic.twitter.com/NOSfnsmEtl — Dan Osborn (@osbornforne) April 21, 2026

The Nebraska Democrat Party has likewise gone all-in on this shady strategy, with Nebraska Democrat Chair Jane Kleeb endorsing Osborn while also encouraging voters to nominate Burbank to her party’s ticket.

Vote for Cindy Burbank for US Senate in the Democratic Primary in Nebraska. https://t.co/xiqpc13qzb — Jane Fleming Kleeb🇺🇸We The People (@janekleeb) March 30, 2026

The GOP has been unsuccessful in their attempts to remove Burbank from the ballot under the notion that she is not acting as a good-faith candidate. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen removed her name from the ballot on that basis, but Burbank sued while arguing that state law does not “prohibit candidates from running in a primary election while also openly promoting another candidate for the general election.”

She was allowed back onto the ballot after the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that Evnen had missed the deadline for complaints.

Nebraska’s primary election will be held on May 12.

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