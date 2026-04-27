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Here Are the Republicans Who Voted to Put Your Car Under Surveillance

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 27, 2026 8:15 PM
Here Are the Republicans Who Voted to Put Your Car Under Surveillance
AP Photo/Michael Probst

News and social media has been abuzz with the revelation that your automobile could soon be conducting some disturbing surveillance on you the moment that you step into the vehicle.

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The federal government has approved kill switches for new vehicles purchased after 2027. AI will monitor drivers to determine whether or not the occupant is fit to drive. If the AI determines that the driver of their own vehicle is unsafe to operate the car, it will prevent the car from going into gear.

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Related:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NATIONAL SECURITY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Patents have been filed that would allow for some other disturbing developments, including facial recognition software that cross references the operator to a criminal database and communication monitoring to help develop targeted ads.

57 Republicans voted to strike down the amendment that would have prevented the government from being able to spy on vehicle occupants. As you would expect, it’s filled with many of the usual suspects:

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