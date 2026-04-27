Here Are the Republicans Who Voted to Put Your Car Under Surveillance

News and social media has been abuzz with the revelation that your automobile could soon be conducting some disturbing surveillance on you the moment that you step into the vehicle.

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Every new car in the U.S. will be required by law to have tech that puts constant surveillance on the driver by 2027.



AI in your car will determine if you're sober and fit to drive, automatically turning off the vehicle if it determines you're a danger on the road. pic.twitter.com/7SDbAJ2GyC — Pubity (@pubity) April 25, 2026

Raise your hand if you *don’t* want a government-surveillance hub and kill switch in your car. pic.twitter.com/eBD0YodmBw — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 27, 2026

Congress allowed this Orwellian mandate to become law. A group of us in the House tried to stop it.



Americans want freedom, not remote controls and mass surveillance.



We must move to repeal this mandate before 2027. pic.twitter.com/wBibvEk6X0 — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) April 27, 2026

The federal government has approved kill switches for new vehicles purchased after 2027. AI will monitor drivers to determine whether or not the occupant is fit to drive. If the AI determines that the driver of their own vehicle is unsafe to operate the car, it will prevent the car from going into gear.

Patents have been filed that would allow for some other disturbing developments, including facial recognition software that cross references the operator to a criminal database and communication monitoring to help develop targeted ads.

57 Republicans voted to strike down the amendment that would have prevented the government from being able to spy on vehicle occupants. As you would expect, it’s filled with many of the usual suspects:

The 57 Republicans who voted No on the amendment to STOP the government from controlling your car.



Mark E. Amodei (NV)

Don Bacon (NE)

Stephanie Bice (OK)

Gus Bilirakis (FL)

Mike Bost (IL)

Ken Calvert (CA)

John R. Carter (TX)

Tom Cole (OK)

Mario Diaz-Balart (FL)

Neal Dunn (FL)… https://t.co/GowLWZ2Dwq — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) April 27, 2026

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