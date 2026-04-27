Hakeem Jeffries Just Doubled Down on His Calls For 'Maximum Warfare' Against the GOP

Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has come under fire after he decided to double down on his calls for "maximum warfare” against Republicans just days after a deranged leftist attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump and key figures of his administration.
Moments Ago: A visibly agitated Hakeem Jeffries says “I stand by” calling for “maximum warfare” against Republicans.— NRCC (@NRCC) April 27, 2026
“You can continue to criticize me for it, I don’t give a damn about your criticism!”
Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/AxINVt4HZA
“Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time,” Jeffries reiterated when asked if he would tone down his rhetoric.
Still, with violence against conservatives continuing to make headlines, Jeffries has claimed both at a press conference and on social media that it is actually Republicans who need to turn down the temperature.
“America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress,” Jeffries said in a statement. “Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.”
🚨 WTF?! Hakeem Jeffries-Temu Obama JUST BLEW UP on Karoline Leavitt pushing for civility after the left tried KlLLING TRUMP again— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 27, 2026
“She wants to lecture US about civility? Get lost! Clean up your own house before you have anything to say to us.”
RESIGN, Hakeem! pic.twitter.com/USbGfu4WNG
America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 26, 2026
Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.
There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day.…
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Republicans and conservative influencers haven’t been shy about hitting Jeffries for his choice words.
On Wednesday, you called for “maximum warfare” on President Trump and his administration.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2026
Your disgusting rhetoric is inciting violence. https://t.co/i5gV67dASV pic.twitter.com/BIdEJPp9iL
Hakeem Jeffries said at a press conference, “We are in an era of maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.”— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 27, 2026
Hakeem, the lunatic at the WHCD heard you.
We break it down on Verdict: https://t.co/vMikuOgDqr pic.twitter.com/6B1i8lRQyV
This is Democrat Hakeem Jeffries 4 days before a Democrat assassin tried to kill the entire Trump Administration. Hakeem is the leader for ALL the Democrats in the House of Representatives.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2026
His message to Democrats was: "MAXIMUM WARFARE. EVERYWHERE. ALL THE TIME."
Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/Ks2YWgFarV
Jeffries’ dangerous rhetoric comes after Cole Allen, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, was officially charged with attempted assassination of the president earlier today.
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