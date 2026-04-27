Hakeem Jeffries Just Doubled Down on His Calls For 'Maximum Warfare' Against the GOP

Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has come under fire after he decided to double down on his calls for "maximum warfare” against Republicans just days after a deranged leftist attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump and key figures of his administration.

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Moments Ago: A visibly agitated Hakeem Jeffries says “I stand by” calling for “maximum warfare” against Republicans.



“You can continue to criticize me for it, I don’t give a damn about your criticism!”



Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/AxINVt4HZA — NRCC (@NRCC) April 27, 2026

“Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time,” Jeffries reiterated when asked if he would tone down his rhetoric.

Still, with violence against conservatives continuing to make headlines, Jeffries has claimed both at a press conference and on social media that it is actually Republicans who need to turn down the temperature.

“America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress,” Jeffries said in a statement. “Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.”

🚨 WTF?! Hakeem Jeffries-Temu Obama JUST BLEW UP on Karoline Leavitt pushing for civility after the left tried KlLLING TRUMP again



“She wants to lecture US about civility? Get lost! Clean up your own house before you have anything to say to us.”



RESIGN, Hakeem! pic.twitter.com/USbGfu4WNG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 27, 2026

America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress.



Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.



There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day.… — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 26, 2026

Republicans and conservative influencers haven’t been shy about hitting Jeffries for his choice words.

On Wednesday, you called for “maximum warfare” on President Trump and his administration.



Your disgusting rhetoric is inciting violence. https://t.co/i5gV67dASV pic.twitter.com/BIdEJPp9iL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries said at a press conference, “We are in an era of maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.”



Hakeem, the lunatic at the WHCD heard you.



We break it down on Verdict: https://t.co/vMikuOgDqr pic.twitter.com/6B1i8lRQyV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 27, 2026

This is Democrat Hakeem Jeffries 4 days before a Democrat assassin tried to kill the entire Trump Administration. Hakeem is the leader for ALL the Democrats in the House of Representatives.



His message to Democrats was: "MAXIMUM WARFARE. EVERYWHERE. ALL THE TIME."



Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/Ks2YWgFarV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2026

Jeffries’ dangerous rhetoric comes after Cole Allen, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, was officially charged with attempted assassination of the president earlier today.

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