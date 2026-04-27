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Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Just Doubled Down on His Calls For 'Maximum Warfare' Against the GOP

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 27, 2026 6:00 PM
Hakeem Jeffries Just Doubled Down on His Calls For 'Maximum Warfare' Against the GOP
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has come under fire after he decided to double down on his calls for "maximum warfare” against Republicans just days after a deranged leftist attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump and key figures of his administration.

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“Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time,” Jeffries reiterated when asked if he would tone down his rhetoric. 

Still, with violence against conservatives continuing to make headlines, Jeffries has claimed both at a press conference and on social media that it is actually Republicans who need to turn down the temperature.

“America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress,” Jeffries said in a statement. “Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.”

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HAKEEM JEFFRIES REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Republicans and conservative influencers haven’t been shy about hitting Jeffries for his choice words.

Jeffries’ dangerous rhetoric comes after Cole Allen, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, was officially charged with attempted assassination of the president earlier today.

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