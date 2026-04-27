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Tipsheet

Check Out This Fundraising Email Katie Porter Sent Just Hours After the Assassination Attempt on Trump

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 27, 2026 9:00 PM
Check Out This Fundraising Email Katie Porter Sent Just Hours After the Assassination Attempt on Trump
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Just 18 hours after the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and high-ranking officials in his administration, Democrat candidate for the California governorship Katie Porter sent out an expletive laced email aimed at Trump. The language used in the email is highly profane, so fair warning.

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While the expletives are incredibly asinine, the real kicker is the second to last paragraph.

“We know what Trump is willing to do and how far he is willing to go — he’s willing to kill people in the streets, to rip healthcare away, to ruthlessly attack our democracy,” the email read.

Porter’s email is the perfect reminder that Democrats simply cannot help themselves when it comes to pushing the exact type of rhetoric that people like Cole Allen and Tyler Robinson latch onto. And before anyone naively jumps to her defense claiming that this was just a scheduled email someone forgot to cancel, let's forget how she treats her staffers.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Porter wasn’t the only one keeping up the act. Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries quickly doubled down on his calls for “maximum warfare” against Republicans even after the media grilled him over it.

But still, somehow Democrats will make themselves out to be the victims in all of this.

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Here's the Shady Scheme Democrats Are Using to Boost This Fake Independent Into the Senate Joseph Chalfant
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