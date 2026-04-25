Two Officers Shot in Chicago Hospital Shooting

A suspect has been detained for his involvement in a Chicago hospital shooting that targeted two police officers on Saturday morning.

#BREAKING: Police officer killed in Chicago hospital shooting; second officer critically injured. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 25, 2026

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UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 police officers during prisoner transport at Swedish Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. - WGN-TV pic.twitter.com/DXnLwlC2bd — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) April 25, 2026

VIDEO/AUDIO: Two officers shot by prisoner at Swedish Hospital, suspect now in custody

CFD initially responded to the hospital at 10:47am for a box alarm, upon arriving they found officers shot and called a 10-1. Officers were transported to Illinois Masonic and a perimeter was… pic.twitter.com/5abONYzwdR — Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) April 25, 2026

🇺🇸 More video emerging from the Swedish Hospital shooting in Chicago.



Source: @DunningWatch https://t.co/drQF536coZ pic.twitter.com/fDRqxGBS5E — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 25, 2026

The shooter had reportedly been taken to Swedish Hospital for his involvement in another incident. The suspect is said to have disarmed one of the officers before the shooting broke out. The suspect struck two officers with gunfire. One officer has been pronounced deceased and the other remains in critical condition, according to local media.

Following the incident, the suspect managed to escape the hospital and took refuge in a nearby residence. A manhunt ensued and the suspect was taken into custody hours later.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

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