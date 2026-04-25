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Tipsheet

Two Officers Shot in Chicago Hospital Shooting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 25, 2026 2:50 PM
Two Officers Shot in Chicago Hospital Shooting
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

A suspect has been detained for his involvement in a Chicago hospital shooting that targeted two police officers on Saturday morning.

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The shooter had reportedly been taken to Swedish Hospital for his involvement in another incident. The suspect is said to have disarmed one of the officers before the shooting broke out. The suspect struck two officers with gunfire. One officer has been pronounced deceased and the other remains in critical condition, according to local media.

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Following the incident, the suspect managed to escape the hospital and took refuge in a nearby residence. A manhunt ensued and the suspect was taken into custody hours later.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

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