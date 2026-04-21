Virginia Approves Heavily Gerrymandered Congressional Map in Referendum

The Democrat gerrymander to disenfranchise countless conservative Virginians and seize federal power has passed, leaving Republicans with just a lone seat in the state.

Advertisement

Loudoun ED was YES+ 13.7. If this type of ED holds across NoVA there is not path for NO. If the rest of NoVA lags in ED, then NO has the slightest of hopes if YES totally tanks in Black areas.



This is pretty much over. — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) April 21, 2026

Initial returns are highly encouraging for YES in Virginia’s redistricting referendum, which would allow Democrats to flip four seats from red to blue. So far, independents and soft Democrats are not breaking strongly enough against the measure to put it in serious jeopardy. — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) April 21, 2026

Portsmouth and Norfolk are now almost fully reported and YES is overperforming our vote goals by 7 points in the two counties. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) April 21, 2026

The language of the proposed amendment certainly steered voters in the direction Democrats desired, claiming that the gerrymander would be implemented "temporarily" under the guise of restoring "fairness" in the midterm elections.

I love the way this is framed. New congressional districts that would disenfranchise almost half of Virginia GOP voters are designed "to restore fairness in the upcoming elections." Modern American politics is just lies piled upon lies. pic.twitter.com/cOu9X9Lffe — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) April 21, 2026

Other blue states have either already implemented or are in the process of implementing similar measures to ensure that Republicans are unable to secure representation in their states. “Principled” GOP legislators in states like Indiana have refused to fight fire with fire, and are willfully allowing Congress to fall to the Democrats.

CRYSTAL BALL: If the VA redistricting vote passes, these are 4 rating changes we'd make tonight.



The new ratings would be operative unless the VA supreme court ends up striking the map down. pic.twitter.com/Fm6yAlUVws — J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) April 21, 2026

This is the latest successful move by Virginia’s most radical leftists to ensure their return to power in 2026. We will see how temporary this "temporary" measure is.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.