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Virginia Approves Heavily Gerrymandered Congressional Map in Referendum

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 21, 2026 8:30 PM
Virginia Approves Heavily Gerrymandered Congressional Map in Referendum
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

The Democrat gerrymander to disenfranchise countless conservative Virginians and seize federal power has passed, leaving Republicans with just a lone seat in the state.

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The language of the proposed amendment certainly steered voters in the direction Democrats desired, claiming that the gerrymander would be implemented "temporarily" under the guise of restoring "fairness" in the midterm elections.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

Other blue states have either already implemented or are in the process of implementing similar measures to ensure that Republicans are unable to secure representation in their states. “Principled” GOP legislators in states like Indiana have refused to fight fire with fire, and are willfully allowing Congress to fall to the Democrats.

This is the latest successful move by Virginia’s most radical leftists to ensure their return to power in 2026. We will see how temporary this "temporary" measure is.

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