Democrats Just Got One Step Closer to Seize Presidential Elections

In another move to capture power, Virginia Democrats have signed the state onto the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement to award the state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote even if the state would have otherwise granted its electoral votes to the other candidate.

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Fake Moderate Spanberger just signed a bill to render Virginians’ vote for president NULL AND VOID!



HB965 says that all of Virginia’s Electoral College votes will go to the winner of the national popular vote - no matter who wins the popular vote in our Commonwealth.… pic.twitter.com/wUzyhG0VQc — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) April 14, 2026

This is a form of disenfranchisement. It is an affront to the Electoral College system under The Constitution.



Virginians are really in for it now. 👇 https://t.co/UUapVhfn3U — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 14, 2026

BREAKING - Outrage is erupting across Virginia after Abigail Spanberger signed HB965 into law, effectively rendering Virginians’ presidential votes null and void, with the measure handing the states electoral votes to the national popular vote winner regardless of states results. pic.twitter.com/kNsDE9P8YA — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 14, 2026

The legislation only comes into play in the event that the candidate who received the popular vote would not win the presidential election through the Electoral College. In such an event, the states who made up the compact would instead choose to act as unfaithful electors. To clarify: this new law blatantly disenfranchises Virginian citizens.

Let’s take 2024 for example and retain that Donald Trump had won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College. Signatories of the compact like California and Virginia would be compelled to issue their electoral votes to Trump instead to swing the election in his favor. Obviously, in such an outlandish fictional scenario, those states would find any means possible to back out of the deal. In reality, Democrats have pushed this as a means of securing the White House for themselves in perpetuity.

They had not dreamed of a scenario in which Republicans could win the popular vote once again. 2024 was surely a hiccup, but ultimately didn’t factor into anything as Trump took the Electoral College as well. Instead, this is simply an attempt to prevent a Republican from laying claim to the presidency by winning the Electoral College while not receiving the popular vote.

Signatories currently make up 222 votes, with another 45 votes from states with outstanding attempts to enact the measure. Only 270 are needed for the popular vote to reign supreme, and with Democrats working tirelessly to allow illegals to vote in our elections, the danger is real.

The work to secure American elections continues to become more vital as Democrats across the country attempt to seize power.

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