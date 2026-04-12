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Tipsheet

X Just Announced a Huge Change to Their Platform

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 12, 2026 9:00 AM
X Just Announced a Huge Change to Their Platform
AP Photo/Paula Ulichney

I’m certainly not an avid user of social media, but I, like many of you, consistently use it to get the latest information about politics and world events. Sadly, it has become a cesspool of regurgitated and low-effort content that makes it a mental drain to slog through in an attempt to find relevant information. Thankfully, X has announced that they will be launching a new crackdown to save their app.

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BIG TECH ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS X

The gist of the change is that monetization will no longer benefit the countless copy and paste accounts that litter their app currently. Countless individuals actively run accounts that simply download or repost the same clip uploaded by another account and don't even go through the effort of writing an original caption. Accounts like those will have their monetization scheme severely hampered.

I’m not a big poster myself. I really only make posts when I am working on an exclusive. Still, I would say that I scroll through the app more than most. Eliminating slop accounts or the absurd number of aggregators and funneling those funds to top-tier creators who have worked to produce engaging and important work. Nick Shirley is the clearest example of this.

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Still, I am hesitant to say that the news is entirely good. The 90% deduction on impressions from third parties should be of concern. Would that mean that the clicks from embedded posts from mainstream outlets to creators like Shirley would throttle the revenue he could receive? Why should creators not reap the rewards for creating content that has captured national attention? There clearly needs to be a better thought out solution if that is the case.

Even then, kudos to X for understanding just how terrible things have become on social media and for their desire to fix it.

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