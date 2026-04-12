The Left Has Come for Sabrina Carpenter

Over the weekend, famous pop singer Sabrina Carpenter drew the ire of the rabid Left, who threw a tantrum because she didn’t recognize an Arab “zaghrouta” after a patron let one loose during a quiet portion of her concert. The artists stated that she didn’t care for the yodeling sound, so progressives jumped to labeling her as a racist.
THEY'RE TRYING TO DELETE THE FOOTAGE OF HER BEING A RACIST BUT I WONT STOP POSTINGpic.twitter.com/gRm974CQLO https://t.co/F9XvDVb8mC— lizzieabeth taylor❤️🔥 (@icshanisabel) April 11, 2026
My Jewish grandmothers, one from Tunisia, one from Iraq, both did it at every celebration I ever had. It’s called ululation. It’s ancient and it’s joyful.— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 11, 2026
When someone tells you “this is my culture,” that’s the moment you choose grace or dismissal.
Sabrina Carpenter chose… pic.twitter.com/FSdtFW3KHy
Sabrina Carpenter is facing backlash for being insensitive towards Muslim tradition 🤣🤣🤣— Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) April 12, 2026
I love watching the left eat their own! pic.twitter.com/oCp2kDuyhY
It didn’t take longer for her to backtrack after the woke mob came for her.
my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026
I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH
Despite her lack of a backbone, countless people came to her defense.
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Th ultimate expression of Woke: saying it's racist to call out obnoxious main character syndrome AND expecting everyone to know what a fucking zaghrouta is lol. That's obviously *extremely* distracting from the concert that everyone is there to enjoy. https://t.co/lgbnSOTDrD— Bussy Keaton (@BussyKeaton) April 12, 2026
Which way Western Man? pic.twitter.com/LXbOFZ1Vbo— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 12, 2026
you are allowed to not like things from other cultures btw https://t.co/F2P8mNkV0N— ⁜ aspar 🇬🇷 ✚ (@aspa421) April 11, 2026
Wow this is extremely unpleasant, thanks for teaching me about it.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 12, 2026
I would definitely prefer not to hear it during a quiet song at a concert. https://t.co/sKbdk1KpXA
That annoying noise I’m making very loudly is cultural actually . Now apologize to me— annie (@soychotic) April 12, 2026
to anyone who’s uncultured— David Weigel (@daveweigel) April 12, 2026
here’s how “Mr. Brightside” sounds, which is clearly not yodeling. It’s a form of celebration preformed at weddings and moments of joy all around michigan and iowa learnt from many generations. calling it “weird” or brushing it off is disrespectful. https://t.co/movDkjvUdR pic.twitter.com/giIcXHowp4
As financial influencer Caleb Hammer pointed out, this is exactly the type of mob that Carpenter and her fiendish fans have whipped up in the past as it is. The far-Left will inevitably cannibalize their own the moment you step out of line.
As a girls girl, I legitimately enjoy Sabrina Carpenter’s music.— Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) April 12, 2026
But ngl, she fully deserved this backlash.
She has spent the past few years fueling the toxic online gender wars which has made her curate the most bottom of the barrel horrendous people to her audience…
And… https://t.co/h56mlEAfEx
Never apologize to performative outrage.— Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) April 12, 2026
They don’t actually care. They are slacktivists and nothing more https://t.co/wiAuP9KpDs
It’s hard to say that she didn’t bring this all upon herself.
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