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Tipsheet

The Left Has Come for Sabrina Carpenter

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 12, 2026 1:00 PM
The Left Has Come for Sabrina Carpenter
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Over the weekend, famous pop singer Sabrina Carpenter drew the ire of the rabid Left, who threw a tantrum because she didn’t recognize an Arab “zaghrouta” after a patron let one loose during a quiet portion of her concert. The artists stated that she didn’t care for the yodeling sound, so progressives jumped to labeling her as a racist.

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It didn’t take longer for her to backtrack after the woke mob came for her.

Despite her lack of a backbone, countless people came to her defense.

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ENTERTAINMENT ISLAM WOKE
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As financial influencer Caleb Hammer pointed out, this is exactly the type of mob that Carpenter and her fiendish fans have whipped up in the past as it is. The far-Left will inevitably cannibalize their own the moment you step out of line.

It’s hard to say that she didn’t bring this all upon herself.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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