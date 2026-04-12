The Left Has Come for Sabrina Carpenter

Over the weekend, famous pop singer Sabrina Carpenter drew the ire of the rabid Left, who threw a tantrum because she didn’t recognize an Arab “zaghrouta” after a patron let one loose during a quiet portion of her concert. The artists stated that she didn’t care for the yodeling sound, so progressives jumped to labeling her as a racist.

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THEY'RE TRYING TO DELETE THE FOOTAGE OF HER BEING A RACIST BUT I WONT STOP POSTINGpic.twitter.com/gRm974CQLO https://t.co/F9XvDVb8mC — lizzieabeth taylor❤️‍🔥 (@icshanisabel) April 11, 2026

My Jewish grandmothers, one from Tunisia, one from Iraq, both did it at every celebration I ever had. It’s called ululation. It’s ancient and it’s joyful.



When someone tells you “this is my culture,” that’s the moment you choose grace or dismissal.



Sabrina Carpenter chose… pic.twitter.com/FSdtFW3KHy — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 11, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter is facing backlash for being insensitive towards Muslim tradition 🤣🤣🤣



I love watching the left eat their own! pic.twitter.com/oCp2kDuyhY — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) April 12, 2026

It didn’t take longer for her to backtrack after the woke mob came for her.

my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!

I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026

Despite her lack of a backbone, countless people came to her defense.

Th ultimate expression of Woke: saying it's racist to call out obnoxious main character syndrome AND expecting everyone to know what a fucking zaghrouta is lol. That's obviously *extremely* distracting from the concert that everyone is there to enjoy. https://t.co/lgbnSOTDrD — Bussy Keaton (@BussyKeaton) April 12, 2026

you are allowed to not like things from other cultures btw https://t.co/F2P8mNkV0N — ⁜ aspar 🇬🇷 ✚ (@aspa421) April 11, 2026

Wow this is extremely unpleasant, thanks for teaching me about it.



I would definitely prefer not to hear it during a quiet song at a concert. https://t.co/sKbdk1KpXA — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 12, 2026

That annoying noise I’m making very loudly is cultural actually . Now apologize to me — annie (@soychotic) April 12, 2026

to anyone who’s uncultured

here’s how “Mr. Brightside” sounds, which is clearly not yodeling. It’s a form of celebration preformed at weddings and moments of joy all around michigan and iowa learnt from many generations. calling it “weird” or brushing it off is disrespectful. https://t.co/movDkjvUdR pic.twitter.com/giIcXHowp4 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) April 12, 2026

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As financial influencer Caleb Hammer pointed out, this is exactly the type of mob that Carpenter and her fiendish fans have whipped up in the past as it is. The far-Left will inevitably cannibalize their own the moment you step out of line.

As a girls girl, I legitimately enjoy Sabrina Carpenter’s music.



But ngl, she fully deserved this backlash.



She has spent the past few years fueling the toxic online gender wars which has made her curate the most bottom of the barrel horrendous people to her audience…



And… https://t.co/h56mlEAfEx — Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) April 12, 2026

Never apologize to performative outrage.



They don’t actually care. They are slacktivists and nothing more https://t.co/wiAuP9KpDs — Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) April 12, 2026

It’s hard to say that she didn’t bring this all upon herself.

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