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Tipsheet

The Trump Administration Could Be Preparing Iran's Final Blow With This Move

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 01, 2026 10:00 AM
The Trump Administration Could Be Preparing Iran's Final Blow With This Move
The White House

President Trump could be preparing a final blow against the Iranian regime, with just 24 hours left before the War Powers Resolution’s 60-day clock expires Friday night.

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The president told reporters Thursday that, despite the regime’s aggressive posturing, it is privately begging a deal behind closed doors.

If the regime instead chooses to continue fighting, the president has been briefed by Central Command on the potential use of a new type of weapon, as well as final military plans the U.S. could pursue to bring the conflict to a definite end. 

The United States not only has three aircraft carriers in the region, resupplied and ready for combat, along with a surge of B-1 bombers, but the president has also approved the potential use of the “Dark Eagle” hypersonic missile. Capable of flying at speeds of up to Mach 5 and striking targets as far as 2,000 miles away, the weapon has never been used in combat and is considered highly advanced and extremely lethal.

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The missiles would be used to target the remaining Iranian ballistic missile launchers, which have been moved out of range of current U.S. munitions after the U.S., Israel, and Iran agreed to a tmeporary ceasefire.

It remains unclear whether the president will pursue a final military strike or whether a deal is still possible. The president has remained hopeful for a deal, and communicated as much to the press, though those prospects have repeatedly fallen apart in recent weeks.

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The president has instead touted the naval blockade of Iranian ports and vessels as the most effective tool at his disposal, with the regime reportedly losing more than $400 million a day as a result. Its oil storage is nearing critical capacity, potentially forcing shutdowns that could permanently reduce output to a fraction of current levels.

There is also the possibility that the president ignores the War Powers Resolution’s 60-day deadline, as former Presidents Obama and Clinton did. For now, he has kept his next move under wraps.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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