The Trump Administration Could Be Preparing Iran's Final Blow With This Move

President Trump could be preparing a final blow against the Iranian regime, with just 24 hours left before the War Powers Resolution’s 60-day clock expires Friday night.

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The president told reporters Thursday that, despite the regime’s aggressive posturing, it is privately begging a deal behind closed doors.

If the regime instead chooses to continue fighting, the president has been briefed by Central Command on the potential use of a new type of weapon, as well as final military plans the U.S. could pursue to bring the conflict to a definite end.

🚨CENTCOM JUST BRIEFED TRUMP ON THE “FINAL BLOW” TO IRAN



Hypersonic DARK EAGLE missiles locked and loaded.



Bombers surging.



Carriers stacked in the Gulf.



Trump: “They’re sitting in a CAVE. THEY WANT A DEAL… BADLY.”



24 HOURS until the clock expires.



The Mullahs are… pic.twitter.com/c6Ag45mQ6e — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 1, 2026

The United States not only has three aircraft carriers in the region, resupplied and ready for combat, along with a surge of B-1 bombers, but the president has also approved the potential use of the “Dark Eagle” hypersonic missile. Capable of flying at speeds of up to Mach 5 and striking targets as far as 2,000 miles away, the weapon has never been used in combat and is considered highly advanced and extremely lethal.

The missiles would be used to target the remaining Iranian ballistic missile launchers, which have been moved out of range of current U.S. munitions after the U.S., Israel, and Iran agreed to a tmeporary ceasefire.

🇺🇸 U.S. Central Command has requested the deployment of Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles, for potential strikes on Iran.



First, this is a big deal. The U.S. has never before used hypersonic (Mach 5 or greater) weapons in combat.



The Dark Eagle is a precision offensive strike… pic.twitter.com/w5wizClObs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 30, 2026

BREAKING: US CENTCOM has requested the Dark Eagle hypersonic missile for use against Iran after the IRGC moved its launchers beyond the range of existing US strike systems during the ceasefire, per Bloomberg. Only 8 of the missiles exist and they have never been deployed before.… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 29, 2026

It remains unclear whether the president will pursue a final military strike or whether a deal is still possible. The president has remained hopeful for a deal, and communicated as much to the press, though those prospects have repeatedly fallen apart in recent weeks.

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The president has instead touted the naval blockade of Iranian ports and vessels as the most effective tool at his disposal, with the regime reportedly losing more than $400 million a day as a result. Its oil storage is nearing critical capacity, potentially forcing shutdowns that could permanently reduce output to a fraction of current levels.

🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST ISSUED A GRAVE WARNING TO IRAN



"I'm not giving them ANYTHING. They're going to either have a nuclear weapon or they're not. And if they're not, they're in BIG TROUBLE, big, even bigger than they are right now!"



"And right now, their economy is collapsing,… pic.twitter.com/3qMtN77gDH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

There is also the possibility that the president ignores the War Powers Resolution’s 60-day deadline, as former Presidents Obama and Clinton did. For now, he has kept his next move under wraps.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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