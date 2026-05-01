Hasan Piker Roasted After Posting a Photo of Himself Reading Lenin—and Wearing a $4K Cartier Ring

Hasan Piker continues to spearhead what it means to be a champagne socialist, as in a recent photo posted to social media, the self-proclaimed communist is pictured reading, "What is to Be Done?" by Vladimir Lenin, although he forgot to take off what some people identified as a $4,000 Cartier ring he was wearing.

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Social media quickly seized on the photo, noting that Piker has praised communist figures from Lenin to Mao and has called on his audience to commit crimes against capitalists simply because they have more wealth than others.

Lenin in one hand, Cartier on the other. https://t.co/53jls57Yfk pic.twitter.com/dfcF18W0jx — Caт Bee 🪶 (@CatShoshanna) April 30, 2026

Hasan's Cartier ring costs $3,250 USD.



Senior Cuban doctors with more than 20 years experience earn about 7,500 Cuban Pesos a month (approximately $15–20 USD a month).



If they saved half their pay check each month it would take them 27 years to buy Hasan's Cartier ring.… pic.twitter.com/7EhSMDlY7W — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) April 30, 2026

"Lenin wanted to overthrow the tsar and create a new communist man, while today’s democratic socialists want 'high speed rail' from Bakersfield to Sacramento and free cross-sex hormones for 'trans kids,'" Christopher Ruffo a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, wrote on social media. "It’s a fundamentally childish ideology, only capable of empty simulation."

Lenin wanted to overthrow the tsar and create a new communist man, while today’s democratic socialists want “high speed rail” from Bakersfield to Sacramento and free cross-sex hormones for “trans kids.”



It’s a fundamentally childish ideology, only capable of empty simulation. https://t.co/N30Ws2FK0Y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 30, 2026

Daily Wire co-founder and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro also mocked the photo, changing the image to feature Hasan reading "The Rainbow Fish," a well-known children's book.

However, Piker himself denied that the ring was Cartier, with no comment on reading the book, one of the most deadly and cruel men of the 20th century.

shit is chrome btw not cartier 😩😤😮‍💨 https://t.co/SLZWgX3Sro — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 30, 2026

This comes as Piker has gained prominence in the mainstream news cycle after supporting and campaigning with several Democratic candidates and current representatives during the midterm elections. The backlash has centered on the extremity of his rhetoric, including claims that the United States deserved 9/11, that the fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century, and instances of calling on his audience to engage in violence against "capitalists."

Hasan Piker: “America deserved 9/11. I do not support the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/AjrKWrzE6h — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 27, 2026

BREAKING: Speaking at Yale Hasan Piker express his devastation over the fall of the USSR.



“The fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century.”



This is who Democrats are now campaigning with. pic.twitter.com/rpYHueDNlP — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 15, 2026

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Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“KiII those motherfuckers. Murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking capitalist blood.”



Then people wonder why there’s been three attempts on Trump. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 30, 2026

Piker himself grew up wealthy and has often been seen defending communism while wearing designer clothing worth thousands of dollars.

‘Socialist’ Hasan Piker wears thousands of dollars of designer items including Cartier while on ‘humanitarian’ trip to Cuba.



The streamer was spotted wearing a Cartier ‘Juste Un Clou’ gold ring, $700 designer shirt and $1383 Cartier sunglasses.



H/T @teameffujoe / @BenHanan_ pic.twitter.com/IExEOyYcs1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 23, 2026

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