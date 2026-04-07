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Republicans Just Retained This Vital House Seat After a Special Election

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 07, 2026 9:15 PM
Republicans Just Retained This Vital House Seat After a Special Election
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

House Republicans have managed to hold on to a vital seat in the special election to replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th District.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Trump-endorsed Clayton Fuller won the closely-watched election in an important hold for the GOP. Republicans currently maintain a razor-thin four seat majority and three seats are currently vacant. Fuller will fill Taylor’s vacant seat.

The margin of victory is much closer than some may have anticipated, as Trump won the district by nearly 40 points in 2024. Fuller currently touts just a 13 point lead with 65 percent of the vote reported. Still, Fuller will win handedly as he currently touts a 13 point lead with 65 percent of the vote reported.

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