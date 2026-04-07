Republicans Just Retained This Vital House Seat After a Special Election

House Republicans have managed to hold on to a vital seat in the special election to replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th District.

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Republican Clay Fuller will win the special election runoff in Georgia's 14th Congressional District to replace former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, CNN's Decision Desk projects, dashing Democratic hopes for an upset win. https://t.co/pzYwe2v8zL pic.twitter.com/68tuyirIpc — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 8, 2026

Clay Fuller (R) defeats Shawn Harris (D) in Georgia's 14th Congressional District special election - DDHQ projects



🟥 GOP HOLD — Seat remains Republican after Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation.

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District profile

(R) 2024: MTG +29

(R) 2024: Trump +37 pic.twitter.com/ESaWAaWbC1 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 8, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects Clayton Fuller wins the Georgia US House 14 Special Election Runoff#DecisionMade: 8:03 PM EDT



Follow live results here: https://t.co/1BTkCpIZxj pic.twitter.com/FbrM0R7SSY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Clayton Fuller (R) WINS Special Runoff Election for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, defeating Shawn Harris (D)



Republican HOLD! 🔥



This was Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat.



Congratulations, Clay Fuller! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vv97AWb5Ke — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

AP declares Clay Fuller (R) the winner in GA14 - he will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House. (Greene last won this seat by 29 points. Trump won this district in 2024 by 37.) pic.twitter.com/tMUv1TlRNK — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 8, 2026

VoteHub projects Clayton Fuller to win the Georgia U.S. House District 14 general election. pic.twitter.com/arySBsPuTT — VoteHub (@VoteHub) April 8, 2026

Congratulations to @Clay4MainStreet on tonight’s victory in GA-14!



As a veteran and district attorney, Clay has ALWAYS put America first and kept Georgians safe. In Congress, he’ll be a key ally of President Trump, a great addition to our House Republican majority, and a trusted… https://t.co/vPgCMfPhpA — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) April 8, 2026

Trump-endorsed Clayton Fuller won the closely-watched election in an important hold for the GOP. Republicans currently maintain a razor-thin four seat majority and three seats are currently vacant. Fuller will fill Taylor’s vacant seat.

The margin of victory is much closer than some may have anticipated, as Trump won the district by nearly 40 points in 2024. Fuller currently touts just a 13 point lead with 65 percent of the vote reported. Still, Fuller will win handedly as he currently touts a 13 point lead with 65 percent of the vote reported.

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