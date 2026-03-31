Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump From Defunding NPR/PBS Over Their Far-Left Politics

Tuesday saw a second instance of the judicial coup, as a federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump is not allowed to strip NPR and PBS of their federal funding. The latest decision came from U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

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BREAKING: A judge blocks a Trump administration order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS. https://t.co/ZXexFpeAp6 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 31, 2026

Moss ruled against the Trump administration, citing the First Amendment. He claims that the administration is unable to strip the organizations of funds on the basis of their overtly left-wing political agenda.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said Moss made “a ridiculous ruling by an activist judge attempting to undermine the law,” in a statement to the Associated Press.

“NPR and PBS have no right to receive taxpayer funds, and Congress already voted to defund them,” Jackson continued. “The Trump Administration looks forward to ultimate victory on the issue.”

As Jackson noted, Congress had previously stripped the two organizations of funding at the behest of the White House last year. The deal eventually saw a $9.3 billion reduction in spending across numerous programs.

This is the New York Times' headline on this decision. At least they're able to quickly explain that this judge's ruling is mostly inconsequential. https://t.co/0UntBUtS9p pic.twitter.com/AtkkMPSI5Z — Chris (@chriswithans) March 31, 2026

Congress voted to defund NPR and PBS.



This is judicial tyranny to the highest degree.



NPR and PBS have no right to taxpayer funds https://t.co/eOlT7Cghx9 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) March 31, 2026

This is literally the worst argument I’ve ever heard.

1. the case was basically moot in that it was based on an Exec order that was superseded by an act of congress

2. The gov obviously can control what taxpayers fund. Don’t take taxpayer $ and there is no lever. https://t.co/YrdbT1Mikr — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) March 31, 2026

The second ruling barred the Trump administration from continuing construction on the White House State Ballroom.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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