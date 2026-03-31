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Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump From Defunding NPR/PBS Over Their Far-Left Politics

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 31, 2026 7:30 PM
Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump From Defunding NPR/PBS Over Their Far-Left Politics
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Tuesday saw a second instance of the judicial coup, as a federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump is not allowed to strip NPR and PBS of their federal funding. The latest decision came from U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss, an appointee of President Barack Obama. 

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Moss ruled against the Trump administration, citing the First Amendment. He claims that the administration is unable to strip the organizations of funds on the basis of their overtly left-wing political agenda.

 White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said Moss made “a ridiculous ruling by an activist judge attempting to undermine the law,” in a statement to the Associated Press.

“NPR and PBS have no right to receive taxpayer funds, and Congress already voted to defund them,” Jackson continued. “The Trump Administration looks forward to ultimate victory on the issue.”

As Jackson noted, Congress had previously stripped the two organizations of funding at the behest of the White House last year. The deal eventually saw a $9.3 billion reduction in spending across numerous programs.

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The second ruling barred the Trump administration from continuing construction on the White House State Ballroom.

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