Infinite Immigration Is the Law of the Land According to This Radical Judge

In yet another stunning decision, a radical activist judge has ruled that President Donald Trump does not have the authority to end the legal status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants that President Joe Biden allowed to waltz through the border.

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U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, who was appointed to her position by President Barack Obama, decided that Trump was unable to reverse a Biden-era policy that allowed prospective migrants to enter the U.S. by filling out information on a phone application.

In Boston, Judge Burroughs rules that Trump unlawfully terminated the legal status of tens of thousands of migrants who had been allowed to temporarily live and work in the US if they announced their presence using an app introduced by Biden. @ZJMontague https://t.co/5scyQoXE1u https://t.co/G6we8M03G2 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 31, 2026

🚨 Meet activist Judge Allison Burroughs, she just ruled President Trump must restore 900,000 MIGRANTS' legal status who were told to leave through the CBP Home App.



Congress MUST act and remove these political hacks. pic.twitter.com/3mtRG87iDh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 1, 2026

Biden badly misused immigration parole, using it unlawfully to bring millions of migrants into the U.S.



A federal judge has now told Trump he can’t reverse Biden’s unlawful use of this narrow authority.



It’s all so upside down. https://t.co/LVOS4G1z7E — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 31, 2026

BREAKING: Obama appointed U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs just ruled the Trump administration must restore the legal status of potentially close to a million migrants who came into our country through the Biden-era CBP One App pic.twitter.com/78gv67cH9Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 1, 2026

"Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect our national security," the DHS spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

This was the third decision striking down an initiative by the Trump administration on Tuesday.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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