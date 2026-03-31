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Infinite Immigration Is the Law of the Land According to This Radical Judge

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 31, 2026 10:00 PM
Infinite Immigration Is the Law of the Land According to This Radical Judge
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

In yet another stunning decision, a radical activist judge has ruled that President Donald Trump does not have the authority to end the legal status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants that President Joe Biden allowed to waltz through the border.

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U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, who was appointed to her position by President Barack Obama, decided that Trump was unable to reverse a Biden-era policy that allowed prospective migrants to enter the U.S. by filling out information on a phone application.

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect our national security," the DHS spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

This was the third decision striking down an initiative by the Trump administration on Tuesday. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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