HHS Report: Hospitals Pushed 'Gender Medicine' on Kids for Profit

A new report from the Department of Health and Human Services found that hospitals have pushed kids to transition genders, sometimes paid for by Medicaid and insurance companies.

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Vice President J.D. Vance said that doctors who convince vulnerable children to change genders can create patients for life.

For years now, some hospitals and healthcare providers have been subjecting children to horrific, experimental treatments in service of radical gender ideologies. Today, thanks to the Wolves in White Coats report released by @HHSGov, we know why: profit. It turns out that… pic.twitter.com/B7K7iumpYC — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 13, 2026

The commissioned report examined insurance coding practices, perverse financial incentives, and the provision of sex-rejecting procedures for minors.

Drawing on Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Guidance, Department of Justice investigations, peer-reviewed scientific literature, hospital records, whistleblower testimony, nationwide insurance claims analyses, and interviews with patients and parents, the report presents HHS’ findings and recommendations about the industry pushing and profiting off so-called “gender medicine.”

A shortform documentary illustrating the report’s findings and highlighting the stories of victims of predatory gender medical practices was also released in conjunction with the report.

The report found that more than 225 hospitals and health systems established pediatric gender programs nationwide. The report also analyzes nationwide claims data from 2015 through 2025 and identifies approximately $50 million in insurance claims for puberty blockers billed using endocrine disorder diagnostic code E34.9 (Endocrine Disorder, Unspecified).

It further reports that nearly $11 million in claims for patients ages 13–17 were billed using a diagnosis code for precocious puberty E301 — findings the report says warrant additional review of insurance coding practices.

“Doctors and hospitals must put children’s health ahead of ideology and financial gain,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement. “This report identifies troubling billing practices that demand scrutiny. HHS will follow the evidence, protect taxpayers, and hold accountable anyone who broke the law or violated the trust of patients and families. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are restoring transparency and integrity to American medicine.”

Children are patients, not profit centers.



Our new Wolves in White Coats report raises serious questions about pediatric gender medicine, financial incentives, and insurance billing.



Thank you, @VP, and @ADM_Christine for standing with me as we demand answers. We will follow… https://t.co/K1eydF9qf2 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 13, 2026





The report recommends that federal and state agencies review coding and billing practices, strengthen oversight of claims submitted to public health programs, and refer suspicious billing activity for appropriate investigation when warranted.

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“CMS has a duty to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent lawfully and honestly,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement. “When billing practices obscure what care was actually provided, especially when children are involved, we have an obligation to follow the facts. We will protect the integrity of our programs, demand accountability, and make sure the American people are not footing the bill for sex rejecting procedures that inflict potentially irreversible harm on young patients.”

The report’s claims analysis draws on nationwide insurance billing data and reviews federal medical coding guidance to examine billing patterns associated with puberty blockers prescribed to minors.

The report recommends continued oversight of insurance coding practices and appropriate review of billing activity that may warrant further investigation under applicable federal and state authorities.

The report recommends strengthening oversight of insurance coding practices, enhancing program integrity, and ensuring appropriate review of potentially improper billing practices. It also encourages continued evaluation of clinical practices and policies related to pediatric “gender medicine” and outlines recommendations intended to improve accountability across the healthcare system.

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The Trump administration said it referred hospitals and clinicians identified from the report to the Department of Justice for possible violations of federal law.

Today, @HHSGov released “Wolves in White Coats,” a comprehensive commissioned report that presents HHS’ findings and recommendations about the industry pushing and profiting off so-called “gender medicine.”



Pursuant to its recommendations, today @VP, as Chairman of @WHFraudTF,… pic.twitter.com/KUKVliLQzF — HHS (@HHSGov) August 13, 2026





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HHS Wolves in White Coats by scott.mcclallen

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