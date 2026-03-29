Here's What Actually Happened With the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Incident

A controversy brewed over the weekend after Israeli police refused to allow Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and his associate to access the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate a private Palm Sunday Mass for three other priests.

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Israeli authorities have said that, “out of special concern for his safety,” they prevented him from visiting the holy site due to the fact that Iranians had leveled attacks at the church in recent weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu released a statement soon after the incident explaining that he instructed authorities to allow Pizzaballa access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the reasoning behind the initial refusal. President of Israel Isaac Herzog posted to social media that he had personally called Pizzaballa to express his “great sorrow” for the incident as well.

I have instructed the relevant authorities that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, be granted full and immediate access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.



Over the past several days, Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 29, 2026

Reports @Israel has closed Church of Holy Sepulcher & Al Aska Mosque omit important fact-the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site is also closed. A large piece of Iranian missile landed in courtyard at Church of the Holy Sepulcher. If not closed, mass casualties. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 18, 2026

I just called the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, to express my great sorrow over this morning's unfortunate incident in the Old City of Jerusalem, in which Cardinal Pizzaballa and the Custos of the Holy Land, the Most Reverend Fr.… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 29, 2026

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee had initially reacted to the situation by stating the incident was an “unfortunate overreach” that was “difficult to understand or justify,” and quickly thanked Israeli officials for rectifying the situation.

My statement re Prohibiting the Latin Patriarch of entering Church of Holy Sepulcher on Palm Sunday:

While all Holy sites in the Old City are closed due to safety concerns for mass gatherings including the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulcher and Al Aqsa Mosque, the action… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 29, 2026

In a statement released by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem had said that the incident established a “grave precedent,” but Pizzaballa himself would later clarify that “everything was done in a very polite manner.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa: “It is true that the police had said that the orders from the internal command prevented any kind of gathering in places where there is no shelter, but we had not asked for anything public, just a brief and small private ceremony to preserve the idea of the… https://t.co/uGNwus8RAw — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) March 29, 2026

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Following the incident, Pizzaballa blessed Jerusalem with relics of the Holy Cross from the Mount of Olives, and then celebrated Mass at St. Savior's Monastery, according to CBS News.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, blessed the city with relics of the Holy Cross from the Mount of Olives on Palm Sunday morning after Israeli police blocked him from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Mass.



Video: Christian… pic.twitter.com/ywgbd4xcvH — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) March 29, 2026

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