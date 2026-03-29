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Tipsheet

Here's What Actually Happened With the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Incident

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 29, 2026 10:00 PM
Here's What Actually Happened With the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Incident
AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

A controversy brewed over the weekend after Israeli police refused to allow Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and his associate to access the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate a private Palm Sunday Mass for three other priests. 

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Israeli authorities have said that, “out of special concern for his safety,” they prevented him from visiting the holy site due to the fact that Iranians had leveled attacks at the church in recent weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu released a statement soon after the incident explaining that he instructed authorities to allow Pizzaballa access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the reasoning behind the initial refusal. President of Israel Isaac Herzog posted to social media that he had personally called Pizzaballa to express his “great sorrow” for the incident as well.

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CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY IRAN ISRAEL VATICAN

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee had initially reacted to the situation by stating the incident was an “unfortunate overreach” that was “difficult to understand or justify,” and quickly thanked Israeli officials for rectifying the situation.

In a statement released by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem had said that the incident established a “grave precedent,” but Pizzaballa himself would later clarify that “everything was done in a very polite manner.”

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Following the incident, Pizzaballa blessed Jerusalem with relics of the Holy Cross from the Mount of Olives, and then celebrated Mass at St. Savior's Monastery, according to CBS News.

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