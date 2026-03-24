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Tipsheet

Democrats Just Blocked DHS Funding Again

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 24, 2026 7:00 PM
Democrats Just Blocked DHS Funding Again
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have once again refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which has been subjected to a lengthy 39 day shut down due to their unwillingness to come to the bargaining table.

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The latest proposal from Senate Republicans to the Democrats would only amount to a partial funding of ICE, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune claiming that the deal is “essentially what the Democrats have been asking for.” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has rejected it, claiming that they will submit a counter off that would “reign in ICE,” according to The Hill.

Schumer said that the newest proposal from Republicans had no reforms for immigration enforcement. Democrats have consistently made it clear that they will only accept a deal that prevents ICE from operating in "sensitive locations,” which most notably include polling places, to essentially create a safe space for illegal immigrants at election sites.

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DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE

This move by Senate Democrats is entirely performative, as ICE has already been funded through the entirety of the Trump administration. Their insistence to hold the department hostage has led to unprecedented wait times at airports, and the families of government employees going without pay throughout this shutdown

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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