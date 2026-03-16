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Sen. John Fetterman Supports Trump and Blasts Media for Their Coverage of the New Ayatollah

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 16, 2026 6:00 PM
Sen. John Fetterman Supports Trump and Blasts Media for Their Coverage of the New Ayatollah
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has joined President Donald Trump in calling upon the nations of the world in the American effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that supplies Gulf state oil to much of the world. He also eviscerated the liberal media for their unwillingness to probe the Iranians over their lack of clarity on the state of their leadership.

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I largely agree with what the President said—that Iran has essentially been defeated. Why don’t the Western media just demand that Iran provide proof of life of the Ayatollah? Because I think the Iranians are doing kind of like a Weekend at Ayatollah’s and they are trying to pretend that this guy is functional or even alive at this point. I think we just call them out and realize that they’re a nation that’s been effectively defeated and they don’t have any leadership. They’re unwilling to even provide proof to refute that. So, overall, I think it’s entirely appropriate to remind the world that if you want their oil, you know, you need to help us to reopen the Straits.

Sen. John Fetterman on Fox Business

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOHN FETTERMAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Reports have indicated that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been seriously injured or killed, with President Trump having stated that “nobody has seen him.” Further reports also showed that Mojtaba’s father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, did not desire for his son to succeed him. News emerged on Monday that Mojtaba might be a homosexual, and that may have caused a rift between the new head of state and his father.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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The Reactions to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
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