Sen. John Fetterman Supports Trump and Blasts Media for Their Coverage of the New Ayatollah

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has joined President Donald Trump in calling upon the nations of the world in the American effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that supplies Gulf state oil to much of the world. He also eviscerated the liberal media for their unwillingness to probe the Iranians over their lack of clarity on the state of their leadership.

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🚨 Sen. John Fetterman just WENT THERE: "I largely agree with President Trump, Iran has essentially been DEFEATED!"



"Why won't the western media DEMAND proof of life from the ayatollah? The Iranians are pulling a 'Weekend at Ayatollah's'"pic.twitter.com/A2e21samKa — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 16, 2026

President Trump on the Strait of Hormuz:



"We strongly encourage other nations whose economies depend on the Strait far more than ours. We get less than 1% of our oil from the Strait. Japan gets 95%. China gets 90%. We want them to come and help us with the Strait." pic.twitter.com/r6EET9xw6C — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 16, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive power move, President Trump announces countries are deploying WAR SHIPS to the STRAIT OF HORMUZ while America “bombs the hell out of the shoreline”



TOTAL TAKEOVER of the Strait 🔥



“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted… pic.twitter.com/DPhiIvRFfb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2026

I largely agree with what the President said—that Iran has essentially been defeated. Why don’t the Western media just demand that Iran provide proof of life of the Ayatollah? Because I think the Iranians are doing kind of like a Weekend at Ayatollah’s and they are trying to pretend that this guy is functional or even alive at this point. I think we just call them out and realize that they’re a nation that’s been effectively defeated and they don’t have any leadership. They’re unwilling to even provide proof to refute that. So, overall, I think it’s entirely appropriate to remind the world that if you want their oil, you know, you need to help us to reopen the Straits. Sen. John Fetterman on Fox Business

Reports have indicated that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been seriously injured or killed, with President Trump having stated that “nobody has seen him.” Further reports also showed that Mojtaba’s father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, did not desire for his son to succeed him. News emerged on Monday that Mojtaba might be a homosexual, and that may have caused a rift between the new head of state and his father.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Iran:



The previous Ayatollah did not want his son to become the Ayatollah. He left written instructions and they overrode him.



We believe that the current Ayatollah is injured and may be incapacitated. pic.twitter.com/iimfSlbfOS — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 16, 2026

President Trump was stunned to learn that US intelligence indicates new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay — and that his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, feared his suitability to rule the Islamic Republic for that reason. https://t.co/e4HmkZIMcm pic.twitter.com/qWDITvcI6e — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2026

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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