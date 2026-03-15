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Tipsheet

Minnesota Elections Official Finally Admits What We All Knew About Illegals Voting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 15, 2026 4:30 PM
Minnesota Elections Official Finally Admits What We All Knew About Illegals Voting
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

We have been told for years that there is no need for stricter identification requirements in American elections. The Left has claimed that our elections are secured, and that the Right has simply lied about the issue, or they want to put up restrictions on women or minorities voting by instituting measures to prove citizens and identity before casting a ballot. When put on the record, it seems that those on the Left are finally telling the truth about the matter: illegals are easily able to vote in American elections.

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“They get their driver’s license, because again we give them to anybody here, they register to vote, it doesn’t match with the Social Security number so they’re flagged, but they come in and as long as they have an ID, which is the driver’s license, and they sign that they’re—ya know—eligible to vote, they can vote and they’re no longer flagged, is that correct?” a Rep. Patti Anderson, a member of the Minnesota legislature asked during a hearing.

Minnesota Director of Elections Paul Linnell then delivered a word salad answer, but admitted to the key facts that a driver’s license is simply “an affirmation of identity” rather than eligibility to vote and indicated that reports of possible fraudulent votes are only created and referred to the county attorney if they have been challenged.

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SENATE VOTER ID

“So the answer to my question is yes,” Anderson clarified after Linnell seemingly attempted to avoid a direct answer to the question.

Despite these admissions from blue state election officials, a few GOP holdouts continue to prevent the Senate from sending the SAVE America Act to President Trump’s desk.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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