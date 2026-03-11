Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?

Campaign finance data reveals that former Alaskan congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Alaska, has been receiving donations from an out-of-state lobbyist from the radical group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Reports show that the former congresswoman took two separate contributions from Keith Pemrick, a revolving-door PETA lobbyist from Pennsylvania, in both her primary and general elections in 2024. Pemrick's contributions to the Peltola campaign totaled $800.

PETA touts their status as the largest “animal liberation” group in the nation. They have called catch-and-release sport fishing “torture” and claim that eating fish is hazardous to your health, while advocating their supporters to “combat fishing in your area.”

Peltola labels herself as a “fisherman” and has made fishing the centerpiece of her senatorial campaign, with her campaign website stating: “I grew up on the Kuskokwim, fishing salmon with my father. Buzzy and I raised our seven kids here and spent long summer days at fish camp. Fishing with family is where Alaskans learn life’s lessons.”

My name is Mary Peltola, and I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight for fish, family, and freedom – and that begins with fixing the rigged system in DC that’s shutting down Alaska.



We need systemic change if we're going to fill our homes with abundance again. pic.twitter.com/pLnr4GLd9k — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) January 12, 2026

I’m honored to have received the endorsement of Sealaska and have them become a part of Team Mary! They know, like us, the importance of fish in fish, family, and freedom.



They’re fighting with us to preserve the way of life of countless Alaska Native communities across the… pic.twitter.com/D2xc9wiFza — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) August 23, 2024

You didn’t think I would forget to post a photo like this on National Fishing Day, did you? pic.twitter.com/XNH1Iqu5id — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) June 19, 2024

I'm from a small Yup’ik fishing village on the Kuskokwim River. Fishing is how we feed our families and learn life’s lessons.



I've seen firsthand how our fisheries have suffered, and I won't sit back while DC politicians do nothing to stop it. pic.twitter.com/7x4fh4liur — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) January 12, 2026

And while Peltola has bragged about her heritage as well as her endorsements from groups that “preserve the way of life of countless Alaska Native communities,” activists working with PETA have protested and sought to remove the dogs from the famous Alaskan Iditarod sled dog race.

The Iditarod promotes itself as a “tribute to the Native Alaskans” that is “deeply steeped in tradition and culture,” and yet, Peltola’s PETA allies protested the event by wielding “signs in the shape of tombstones and stuffed dogs meant to look dead” during the 2025 Iditarod.

Peltola herself has leaned into the Alaskan sled dog culture despite taking funds from those who would seek to end it, posting numerous videos featuring her running a sled dog team to her social media accounts in February.

Peltola, along with her allies that desire the destruction of Alaskan culture, will attempt to unseat Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in November.

