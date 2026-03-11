Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at...
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd...
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation...
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The...
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
The February Inflation Report Is Here
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House...
Tipsheet

Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 11, 2026 2:45 PM
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Campaign finance data reveals that former Alaskan congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Alaska, has been receiving donations from an out-of-state lobbyist from the radical group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Advertisement

Reports show that the former congresswoman took two separate contributions from Keith Pemrick, a revolving-door PETA lobbyist from Pennsylvania, in both her primary and general elections in 2024. Pemrick's contributions to the Peltola campaign totaled $800.

PETA touts their status as the largest “animal liberation” group in the nation. They have called catch-and-release sport fishing “torture” and claim that eating fish is hazardous to your health, while advocating their supporters to “combat fishing in your area.”

Peltola labels herself as a “fisherman” and has made fishing the centerpiece of her senatorial campaign, with her campaign website stating: “I grew up on the Kuskokwim, fishing salmon with my father. Buzzy and I raised our seven kids here and spent long summer days at fish camp. Fishing with family is where Alaskans learn life’s lessons.”

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ALASKA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE

And while Peltola has bragged about her heritage as well as her endorsements from groups that “preserve the way of life of countless Alaska Native communities,” activists working with PETA have protested and sought to remove the dogs from the famous Alaskan Iditarod sled dog race. 

Advertisement

The Iditarod promotes itself as a “tribute to the Native Alaskans” that is “deeply steeped in tradition and culture,” and yet, Peltola’s PETA allies protested the event by wielding “signs in the shape of tombstones and stuffed dogs meant to look dead” during the 2025 Iditarod.

Peltola herself has leaned into the Alaskan sled dog culture despite taking funds from those who would seek to end it, posting numerous videos featuring her running a sled dog team to her social media accounts in February.

Peltola, along with her allies that desire the destruction of Alaskan culture, will attempt to unseat Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran? Jeff Charles
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement