Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identified Children
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead
How Congress Can Protect MAHA — Without Hiking Grocery Bills
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Massive Blow to California's Transgender Activist Policies
Russia Says It's Lost Contact With Iranian Nuclear Leadership
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Will Megyn Kelly Kindly Shut the Heck Up?
Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't True.
Why Success in Iran Could Win Republicans the Midterms
Saudi Arabia Is Preparing to Strike Iran
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court
Tipsheet

U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 03, 2026 2:53 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.

An explosion and fire was seen at the U.S. Consulate in Dubai after what is estimated to be yet another drone strike on an American diplomatic post by the Iranians.

Numerous videos from onlookers show a fire that has engulfed the building and smoke billowing into the night’s sky.

A CNN source has reported that no one was inside the building at the time of the attack and that the fire has now been suppressed.

A similar attack occurred yesterday evening, as two Iranian Shahed-style drones conducted a suicide attack on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No one was said to be inside of the facility at the time of the attack and no casualties have been reported. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

