U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.

An explosion and fire was seen at the U.S. Consulate in Dubai after what is estimated to be yet another drone strike on an American diplomatic post by the Iranians.

Numerous videos from onlookers show a fire that has engulfed the building and smoke billowing into the night’s sky.

A CNN source has reported that no one was inside the building at the time of the attack and that the fire has now been suppressed.

A similar attack occurred yesterday evening, as two Iranian Shahed-style drones conducted a suicide attack on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No one was said to be inside of the facility at the time of the attack and no casualties have been reported. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

