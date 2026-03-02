John Fetterman's Latest Tweet About Iran Will Likely Anger Libs
Tipsheet

U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 02, 2026 7:35 PM
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

An explosion and subsequent fire has been reported at the United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran enters its third day. Footage shows as massive fireball with emergency vehicles nearby after the embassy was hit by two Iranian drones.

Related:

IRAN MILITARY PAKISTAN SAUDI ARABIA OPERATION EPIC FURY

A third drone is reportedly in-route to strike the embassy, and two new explosions have been heard in the Diplomatic Quarter since the attack on the embassy.

Fox News has reported that the embassy was empty at the time of the attack and that no casualties have been reported.

Following the drone strike, President Donald Trump has indicated the U.S. forces will issue a significant retaliatory attack against the Iranians.

This is the second attack on an American diplomatic post so far, with Shiite Muslims reportedly having attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate in Karachi. Marines stationed at the consulate fired on those who attempted to break into the compound, reportedly killing 22.

So far, the United States has acknowledged that six American service members had been killed in the fighting since the launch of Operation Epic Fury early Saturday morning.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

