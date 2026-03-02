U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

An explosion and subsequent fire has been reported at the United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran enters its third day. Footage shows as massive fireball with emergency vehicles nearby after the embassy was hit by two Iranian drones.

Advertisement

BREAKING: A senior U.S. official confirms the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit in an attack, likely carried out by a UAV, according to Axios' Barak Ravid. — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) March 3, 2026

FIRE AT U.S. EMBASSY IN RIYADH AFTER BLAST -TWO REUTERS SOURCES — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) March 2, 2026

🚨Explosion and fire reported at the U.S. Embassy in the capital of Saudi Arabia. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 3, 2026

⚠️ FIRE AT U.S. EMBASSY IN RIYADH AFTER BLAST — REUTERS — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 2, 2026

BREAKING: A fire has broken out at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following reports of an explosion/blast at the site.



Reuters, citing two sources, reports the incident occurred early Tuesday in the Diplomatic Quarter, with witnesses describing loud blasts and thick… pic.twitter.com/cYaDShndi8 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 3, 2026

BREAKING 🚨



EXPLOSIONS REPORTED AT THE US EMBASSY IN RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA pic.twitter.com/eMQVdDICol — Iran Times (@IranTimes9) March 3, 2026

Early reports now coming in of explosions in the diplomatic sector of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as reports of explosions in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy there have been reported. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 2, 2026

BREAKING: Reports of fire at US embassy in Riyadh, according to Reuters report. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 2, 2026

A third drone is reportedly in-route to strike the embassy, and two new explosions have been heard in the Diplomatic Quarter since the attack on the embassy.

A third drone is en route to US Embassy in Riyadh as we speak, according to official source. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 3, 2026

Sources tell Reuters that two new explosions have been heard in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter in the last few minutes, following an Iranian drone attack earlier against the U.S. Embassy. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 3, 2026

Fox News has reported that the embassy was empty at the time of the attack and that no casualties have been reported.

The US Embassy in Riyadh was empty at the time of the Iranian drone strike, no injuries, official tells Fox. https://t.co/UZ7Qj2PmPf — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 3, 2026

Following the drone strike, President Donald Trump has indicated the U.S. forces will issue a significant retaliatory attack against the Iranians.

BREAKING: I just spoke to President Trump he said you’ll find soon what the retaliation will be for the attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and for the U.S. service members killed.



He also told me he doesn’t think boots on the ground will be necessary. — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) March 3, 2026

Advertisement

This is the second attack on an American diplomatic post so far, with Shiite Muslims reportedly having attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate in Karachi. Marines stationed at the consulate fired on those who attempted to break into the compound, reportedly killing 22.

So far, the United States has acknowledged that six American service members had been killed in the fighting since the launch of Operation Epic Fury early Saturday morning.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.