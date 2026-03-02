Six U.S. Service Members Killed: CENTCOM Provides Update Over First 48 Hours of Operation Epic Fury

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has provided an update on the first 48 hours of Operation Epic Fury, including that the death toll of U.S. service members has now risen to six.

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region.… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

The causality count was updated after the remains of two individuals were discovered by U.S. forces in a facility that was targeted by Iranian forces in the opening stages of the conflict. The identities of those killed-in-action have been withheld as the military contacts their next of kin, and will be released in 24 hours.

Among other updates provided were an update to Iranian assets that have been targeted, as well as the equipment that U.S. forces have utilized in their operations thus far. Targets have included Iranian command and control centers, both the IRGC Joint and Aerospace Headquarters, air defense and ballistic missile systems, Iranian naval vessels and submarines, as well as anti-ship and communications capabilities.

American forces have begun operating their B-1 Lancer strategic bombers, three of which launched from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, marking the second long-range bombing operation of the air campaign thus far. CENTCOM has also announced that all Iranian ships in the Gulf of Oman have been destroyed by U.S. forces. CENTCOM also claimed to have deployed "special capabilities we can't list here."

Last night, U.S. B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities. As the President stated, "we're going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground." pic.twitter.com/tIkIo5ugWv — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

BREAKING 🔴🔴



Three U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bombers launched from Ellsworth Air Force Base executed overnight strikes on Iranian targets after flying nonstop from the continental United States, according to flight tracking data. This operation is the second long-range bomber… pic.twitter.com/gs5EU5Bpln — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2026

USAF B-1 bomber taking off to conduct a strike mission on Iran yesterday, afterburners howling as it heads down the runway. pic.twitter.com/unpRzBOB8z — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 2, 2026

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is in the fight with U.S. forces supporting Operation Epic Fury – launching aircraft from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. pic.twitter.com/olehL4htW4 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

CONFIRMED IRGC NAVY LOSSES 🔴



• Alvand class frigates destroyed



• Moudge class frigates destroyed



• Multiple Kilo class submarines destroyed



• Multiple Ghadir class submarines destroyed



• Iran’s largest naval vessel IRINS Makran, converted oil tanker serving… pic.twitter.com/Rx5ROpkXQ7 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2026

Operation Epic Fury now enters its third day. President Trump has indicated that strikes could continue for a number of weeks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

