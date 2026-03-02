John Fetterman's Latest Tweet About Iran Will Likely Anger Libs
Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar
Rep. Celeste Maloy's FREE Act Looks to Drastically Improve Federal Permit Bureaucracy
Another Victim of the Rhode Island Trans Shooter Has Died
President Trump Held Medal of Honor Ceremony and Updated the Nation on Iran. Here's What He Said.
SWAT Raid in Illinois Illustrates Stupidity of State's Gun Laws
Anti-Gun RINO May Be Finally Going Down to Plucky YouTuber
Isolationism Is an Embarrassment to American Strength
From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic Fury
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded Statement
Senator Adam Schiff Claims Iran Posed 'No Imminent Threat' to the United States
The Pentagon Says More Troops Are Being Deployed to Iran
U.S. Forces Destroy All Iranian Ships in the Gulf of Oman
Six U.S. Service Members Killed: CENTCOM Provides Update Over First 48 Hours of Operation Epic Fury

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 02, 2026 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has provided an update on the first 48 hours of Operation Epic Fury, including that the death toll of U.S. service members has now risen to six.

The causality count was updated after the remains of two individuals were discovered by U.S. forces in a facility that was targeted by Iranian forces in the opening stages of the conflict. The identities of those killed-in-action have been withheld as the military contacts their next of kin, and will be released in 24 hours.

Among other updates provided were an update to Iranian assets that have been targeted, as well as the equipment that U.S. forces have utilized in their operations thus far. Targets have included Iranian command and control centers, both the IRGC Joint and Aerospace Headquarters, air defense and ballistic missile systems, Iranian naval vessels and submarines, as well as anti-ship and communications capabilities.

American forces have begun operating their B-1 Lancer strategic bombers, three of which launched from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, marking the second long-range bombing operation of the air campaign thus far. CENTCOM has also announced that all Iranian ships in the Gulf of Oman have been destroyed by U.S. forces. CENTCOM also claimed to have deployed "special capabilities we can't list here."

Operation Epic Fury now enters its third day. President Trump has indicated that strikes could continue for a number of weeks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

