This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on...
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
VIP
Pete Hegseth, Vindicated (Part Deux)
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on...
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
VIP
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Miami Man Gets 4.5 Years in Prison for Possessing 450 Stolen or Counterfeit...
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI...
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many...
VIP
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic...
Tipsheet

Thomas Massie Joins in With Democrat Allies Who Claim That Iran Strikes Are to Distract From Epstein

Joseph Chalfant
March 01, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As anyone could have likely guessed, Rep. Thomas Massie has joined with his new found best friends in the Democrat party in suggesting that President Donald Trump’s decision to strike the Iranian regime in Operation Epic Fury is due to an apparent desire to stage some sort of cover-up over farcical allegations from the Epstein files.

The worst of the worst on the Left were pushing the exact same narrative during the opening stages of the operation.

If you’re parroting a talking point from Keith Olbermann and the Lincoln Project, you probably aren’t on the right side of an issue. Massie has really become a one-trick pony. His political identity is now essentially centered around rage-baiting the Trump base while crying on social media with Ro Khanna. Perhaps these tantrums all stem from that supposed appointment to the Department of Agriculture that never materialized.

