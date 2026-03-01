Thomas Massie Joins in With Democrat Allies Who Claim That Iran Strikes Are to Distract From Epstein

As anyone could have likely guessed, Rep. Thomas Massie has joined with his new found best friends in the Democrat party in suggesting that President Donald Trump’s decision to strike the Iranian regime in Operation Epic Fury is due to an apparent desire to stage some sort of cover-up over farcical allegations from the Epstein files.

Advertisement

PSA: Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away, any more than the Dow going above 50,000 will. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 1, 2026

The worst of the worst on the Left were pushing the exact same narrative during the opening stages of the operation.

"Operation Epic Fury" because

"Operation Epstein Diversion" didn't sound warfightery enough — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 28, 2026

Remember what you're fighting for overseas boys and girls, never forget pic.twitter.com/xtmHDwQhEB — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 28, 2026

Presidents should not start wars to distract from allegations that they molested 13-year old girls. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) February 28, 2026

If you’re parroting a talking point from Keith Olbermann and the Lincoln Project, you probably aren’t on the right side of an issue. Massie has really become a one-trick pony. His political identity is now essentially centered around rage-baiting the Trump base while crying on social media with Ro Khanna. Perhaps these tantrums all stem from that supposed appointment to the Department of Agriculture that never materialized.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.