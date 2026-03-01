Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Tipsheet

Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 01, 2026 9:00 AM
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The Iranian regime has officially acknowledged the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the wake of the United States-Israeli joint operation that saw 30 warheads dropped onto the now-deceased Supreme Leader’s palace. The state has imposed 40 days of public mourning across Tehran in observance of the news.

The response from what remains of the regime, predictably, has been pitiful. Iranian state-media aired a threat against President Trump while sobbing, stating:

This is not over. Trump is going to pay a price paid by no American president of all time, paid by no Zionist of all time, paid by no criminal of all time. Trump is going to see, because revenge is coming, and revenge is coming soon, and revenge is coming after Trump—after everybody who facilitated this assassination. He will pay the ultimate price, and if not only by the millions of Iranians, if not only by the millions in resistance countries, if also by those who have newly joined the resistance.

The Revolutionary Guard has also vowed to strike back hard against U.S. military assets in the region, claiming that it will be “the most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic.”

Despite some similarly stern posts by the former Ayatollah, the U.S. sustained a whopping zero casualties in the opening day of Operation Fury.

President Trump hasn’t sounded too concerned.

