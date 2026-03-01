Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah

The Iranian regime has officially acknowledged the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the wake of the United States-Israeli joint operation that saw 30 warheads dropped onto the now-deceased Supreme Leader’s palace. The state has imposed 40 days of public mourning across Tehran in observance of the news.

The Iranian Cabinet has declared 40 days of public mourning following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a result of an Israeli strike this morning on his personal compound in Tehran, according to Iran’s state-run Tasnim News Agency. pic.twitter.com/aC6msQv916 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 1, 2026

The response from what remains of the regime, predictably, has been pitiful. Iranian state-media aired a threat against President Trump while sobbing, stating:

This is not over. Trump is going to pay a price paid by no American president of all time, paid by no Zionist of all time, paid by no criminal of all time. Trump is going to see, because revenge is coming, and revenge is coming soon, and revenge is coming after Trump—after everybody who facilitated this assassination. He will pay the ultimate price, and if not only by the millions of Iranians, if not only by the millions in resistance countries, if also by those who have newly joined the resistance.

Crying anchor on Iranian state TV erupts in anger: "Trump is going to pay a price paid by no American president of all time! Revenge is coming!" pic.twitter.com/xqHYc5tcMa — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 1, 2026

The Revolutionary Guard has also vowed to strike back hard against U.S. military assets in the region, claiming that it will be “the most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) has announced that “the most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic” is set to begin shortly against Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 1, 2026

Despite some similarly stern posts by the former Ayatollah, the U.S. sustained a whopping zero casualties in the opening day of Operation Fury.

The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 17, 2026

President Trump hasn’t sounded too concerned.

