Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far

The United States and Israel have announced that they have conducted targeted strikes against Iranian leadership to promote regime change in the Persian state in a military operation that is expected to last up to a week.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

BREAKING:



Video shows huge number of U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles flying over Iraq toward Iran pic.twitter.com/CLLGQY6ZUC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 28, 2026

Footage of 21 Tomahawk cruise missiles headed towards Tehran this morning. pic.twitter.com/CYyJNjbICb — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

The Israelis have assessed that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed or injured in the strikes, along with numerous others in the regime’s leadership. The Iranians have disputed this, with the Iranian Foreign Minister claiming that Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are still alive.

Satellite imagery from Airbus Defence and Space, obtained by the New York Times, shows that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s home in Tehran has been entirely destroyed as a result of strikes this morning by the Israeli Air Force. pic.twitter.com/tu44p10vZ9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

#BREAKING Israeli estimate that the assassination attempt on Khamenei was successful, chances of his survival are slim - N12 pic.twitter.com/YQrIMskMRF — Conflict Radar (@Conflict_Radar) February 28, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that, as far as he knows, both the Supreme Leader and the President are alive. pic.twitter.com/nSQV2A4EbM — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammed Pakpour killed in Israeli attacks, three sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters. — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 28, 2026

What evidently remains of the Iranian military has struck back against Israel and the United States, with U.S. officials claiming that they’ve had limited effectiveness. According to European military organizations, Iranian regional partners have announced their intention to join the attempted counterattack. Israeli air assets have responded by striking Iran’s missile capabilities.

Footage of an Iranian ballistic missile slamming into the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6omkCrLy2u — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

Following today’s US-Israel military operations against Iran, according to sources, the Houthis threatened to launch new attacks against Israel and US ships interest and shipping in the #RedSea and the Gulf of Aden. pic.twitter.com/rsC5hXIGgY — EUNAVFOR ASPIDES (@EUNAVFORASPIDES) February 28, 2026

Footage of a US Army PATRIOT SAM battery engaging an incoming Iranian missile barrage over Erbil, Iraq, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/PbVhkjJoTy — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

Onboard footage of Israeli fighters conducting airstrikes on loaded Iranian ballistic missile launchers today. pic.twitter.com/5v347e0Q9r — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

A US sailor recorded the Iranian strike on the naval base in Bahrain.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/eR4mCmVZa7 — AF Post (@AFpost) February 28, 2026

Massive clouds of black smoke billow from the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet Headquarters at Naval Support Activity Bahrain in Juffair, a major district in Manama, Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/3HdT1dKdGm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

A PAC-2 Interceptor fired by a MIM-104 “Patriot” Surface-to-Air Missile Launcher appears to down a ballistic missile during an Iranian retaliatory attack this morning on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/OWs5PMiUi2 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

The United States reportedly deployed “one-way attack drones” often referred to as “suicide drones” for the first time during the operation. These types of drones have been extensively used by both sides in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Iran is the producer of the Russian-deployed “Shahed” drone, which Russia has reportedly helped the Iranians improve after their widespread use.

NEW details on US military strikes targeting Iran:



The US military used some new capabilities in these strikes: for the first time they used “one way attack drones” in combat.



The US military has been focusing on “high value targets”: IRGC significant facilities and… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 28, 2026

Regional partners and long-time allies of the United States have reiterated their support should the United States call for their assistance, with President Emanuel Macron of France saying that the “massacres perpetrated by the Islamic regime disqualify it.”

Le déclenchement de la guerre entre les États-Unis, Israël et l'Iran emporte de graves conséquences pour la paix et la sécurité internationale.



Dans ce moment décisif, toutes les mesures sont prises pour la sécurité du territoire national et celle de nos compatriotes… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 28, 2026

My statement on Iran-related hostilities in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/NcC8Pzq2Ba — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 28, 2026

Saudi Arabia is pledging support for all those standing against the Iranian regime.



This is important — the politics of the Middle East of today are very different from those two decades prior. pic.twitter.com/okaHhjtVQb — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 28, 2026

The developments in Iran are greatly concerning. We remain in close contact with our partners in the region.



We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability.



Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 28, 2026

The Trump administration has indicated that this will be a multi-day operation.

