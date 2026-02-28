The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 28, 2026 12:30 AM
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
AP Photo

The United States and Israel have launched a joint operation to target Iranian leadership in what is projected to be a week-long mission. In response, many of the Left have shown their true feelings about President Donald Trump and the United States, showing just how crazy they’ve gotten. From calling their own country a terrorist state to suggesting that Trump is somehow using the strikes as a way to cover up farcical allegations from the Epstein files, these people have become completely unhinged. Some have even called for the nuclearization of a country that has slaughtered tens of thousands of its own citizens. Of course, it's the usual suspects who have been posting the worst takes imaginable.

Here are some of the most disgusting reactions that we’ve seen so far:

Whether you endorse military action against Iran or not, it's clear that a large contingent of the Left is only opposed because they have lost their minds.

