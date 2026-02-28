Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes

The United States and Israel have launched a joint operation to target Iranian leadership in what is projected to be a week-long mission. In response, many of the Left have shown their true feelings about President Donald Trump and the United States, showing just how crazy they’ve gotten. From calling their own country a terrorist state to suggesting that Trump is somehow using the strikes as a way to cover up farcical allegations from the Epstein files, these people have become completely unhinged. Some have even called for the nuclearization of a country that has slaughtered tens of thousands of its own citizens. Of course, it's the usual suspects who have been posting the worst takes imaginable.

Here are some of the most disgusting reactions that we’ve seen so far:

Perhaps the terrorist state with nuclear weapons is …. {checks notes} … the United States of America? — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) February 28, 2026

I’m calling for



REGIME CHANGE IN THE UNITED STATES — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) February 28, 2026

"Operation Epic Fury" because

"Operation Epstein Diversion" didn't sound warfightery enough — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 28, 2026

Remember what you're fighting for overseas boys and girls, never forget pic.twitter.com/xtmHDwQhEB — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 28, 2026

GIVE IRAN THE NUKE! — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) February 28, 2026

Presidents should not start wars to distract from allegations that they molested 13-year old girls. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) February 28, 2026

Whether you endorse military action against Iran or not, it's clear that a large contingent of the Left is only opposed because they have lost their minds.

