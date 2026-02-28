CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has provided an overview of the status of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-Israeli coordinated campaign targeting Iranian leadership. Here are the most important aspects of what they revealed:

Firstly, the United States has not sustained a single casualty or a combat-related injury. Much speculation arose surrounding the possibility of U.S. losses after it was reported that three Shahed-style suicide drones targeted Naval Support Activity Bahrain, a U.S. base in the Gulf that is home to the Fifth Fleet. Footage showed that the drones targeted a highly-advanced missile defense radar system located on the base, and satellite imagery has shown the extent of the destruction. Further attacks on the base appear to have continued into the night. CENTCOM has considered the damage “minimal” and stated that it has “not impacted operations.”

Footage of an Iranian Shahed-136 drone striking a US radar in Bahrain.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/F3TMJkJojR — AF Post (@AFpost) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: A $30,000 Iranian drone destroyed a $300M long range 360° air surveillance & missile defense radar site in Bahrain that supported the U.S. Fifth Fleet.



The radar had been operational since 2004 and served as a key early warning system for aircraft, cruise missiles, and… pic.twitter.com/N97ymxKq3S — Defence Index (@Defence_Index) February 28, 2026

Footage of an Iranian ballistic missile slamming into the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6omkCrLy2u — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸🇶🇦 NEW: Satellite imagery shows the destruction of an advanced American radar at the Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar pic.twitter.com/WEBs3K5y8g — Legitimate Targets (@LegitTargets) February 28, 2026

CENTCOM also revealed that the operation began at 1:15 AM ET on Saturday in the “largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.” This seems to be the first phase of what is speculated to be a week-long operation, which has so far sought the destruction of “the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat.” Initial targets have been those of Iranian warfighting capabilities, including military airfields, drone and missile sites, air defense assets, and Revolutionary Guard command and control centers.

As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.



The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow. pic.twitter.com/B0k5gV4YnU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 28, 2026

CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike - for the first time in history - is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VYdjiECKDT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 28, 2026

“The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

CENTCOM’s statement seems to confirm reports that Iranian leadership was targeted by the Israeli side of the coalition, with speculation continuing as to the status of Ayatollah Khamenei. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that there is evidence that he is deceased.

