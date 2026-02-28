CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out
Dems Are Proving to Be the Worst Partners in This Time of Crisis
Dems Are Proving to Be the Worst Partners in This Time of Crisis
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As You'd Expect
The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As...
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic...
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali...
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
VIP
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
Tipsheet

CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 28, 2026 3:30 PM
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing
Kwon Joon-woo/Yonhap via AP

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has provided an overview of the status of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-Israeli coordinated campaign targeting Iranian leadership. Here are the most important aspects of what they revealed:

Advertisement

Firstly, the United States has not sustained a single casualty or a combat-related injury. Much speculation arose surrounding the possibility of U.S. losses after it was reported that three Shahed-style suicide drones targeted Naval Support Activity Bahrain, a U.S. base in the Gulf that is home to the Fifth Fleet. Footage showed that the drones targeted a highly-advanced missile defense radar system located on the base, and satellite imagery has shown the extent of the destruction. Further attacks on the base appear to have continued into the night. CENTCOM has considered the damage “minimal” and stated that it has “not impacted operations.”

Recommended

Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY OPERATION EPIC FURY

CENTCOM also revealed that the operation began at 1:15 AM ET on Saturday in the “largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.” This seems to be the first phase of what is speculated to be a week-long operation, which has so far sought the destruction of “the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat.” Initial targets have been those of Iranian warfighting capabilities, including military airfields, drone and missile sites, air defense assets, and Revolutionary Guard command and control centers.

Advertisement

“The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

CENTCOM’s statement seems to confirm reports that Iranian leadership was targeted by the Israeli side of the coalition, with speculation continuing as to the status of Ayatollah Khamenei. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that there is evidence that he is deceased.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out Matt Vespa
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal Joseph Chalfant
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Dmitri Bolt
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
Advertisement