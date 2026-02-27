DHS Arrests Ukrainian National Who Attempted to Bomb a Police Chief

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union
I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State...
This Always Happens With These Anti-ICE Stories in the Media
This Always Happens With These Anti-ICE Stories in the Media
VIP
This State's Lawmakers Are Pushing a Bill That Would Ban Facial Recognition Technology
This State's Lawmakers Are Pushing a Bill That Would Ban Facial Recognition Technology
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Announces Scouting America Reforms
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Announces Scouting America Reforms
What Will Stop the Iranian Regime's Oppression and Murder of Its People?
What Will Stop the Iranian Regime's Oppression and Murder of Its People?
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love
VIP
Florida Airport Becomes the First Nationwide to Ban Passengers From Wearing Pajamas
Florida Airport Becomes the First Nationwide to Ban Passengers From Wearing Pajamas
JD Vance Says There Is ‘No Chance’ of Prolonged War as US Warships Mass Around Iran
JD Vance Says There Is ‘No Chance’ of Prolonged War as US Warships...
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going
What the World Needs Now
What the World Needs Now
Scam Center Strike Force Freezes Over $580 Million Stolen in Crypto Investment Frauds
Scam Center Strike Force Freezes Over $580 Million Stolen in Crypto Investment Frauds
VIP
MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Dodges Question of Whether Illegal Immigrants Are on Voter Roll
MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Dodges Question of Whether Illegal Immigrants Are...
U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and 1.8 Million Barrels of Oil
U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and 1.8 Million Barrels of Oil
Illinois Pair Convicted in $5 Million Multistate Pyramid Scheme Case
Illinois Pair Convicted in $5 Million Multistate Pyramid Scheme Case
Tipsheet

DHS Arrests Ukrainian National Who Attempted to Bomb a Police Chief

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 27, 2026 7:00 PM
DHS Arrests Ukrainian National Who Attempted to Bomb a Police Chief
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A Ukrainian national who gained entry into the United States through President Joe Biden’s “Uniting for Ukraine” program has been arrested by federal authorities after attempting to use an explosive device to kill a police chief.

Advertisement

The Biden administration granted entry to Mykola Zhytnichenko in March of 2023, just months before Ukrainian officials would issue a warrant for his arrest for his alleged crimes.

The Biden administration intended the Uniting for Ukraine program to allow displaced individuals to gain a two-year humanitarian parolee status in the United States after the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2022. U.S. officials claim that Zhytnichenko abused the program to evade prosecution in his home country.

“Through close collaboration with both domestic and international partners, ICE Homeland Security Investigations was able to bring a dangerous fugitive — charged with attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, and organized crime — to justice," said Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan in a press release. "Our actions send a clear message: The United States will not tolerate fugitives seeking to evade justice for their grave crimes abroad. HSI remains dedicated to serving as a critical partner in safeguarding both national and international security.”

Recommended

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME ICE NATIONAL SECURITY UKRAINE

Zhytnichenko is currently being held in a detention facility in Buffalo pending an order of removal.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love Amy Curtis
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going Dmitri Bolt
Republican Senators Slow Walking the SAVE Act Get a Rude Awakening Townhall Video
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Announces Scouting America Reforms Amy Curtis
U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and 1.8 Million Barrels of Oil Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement