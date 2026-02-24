Rashida Tlaib Has Massive Meltdown at the SOTU

Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib showed off on social media that she was wearing “F**k ICE” button to President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.

Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is seen wearing a "F**k ICE" pin at the State of the Union pic.twitter.com/N7lhWQaZLL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

Tlaib shouting "lies" repeatedly.



She is also wearing a "FUCK ICE" pin, per her Instagram: pic.twitter.com/7oCrsFjcPk — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 25, 2026

🚨 Rashida Tlaib crashing out at the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/mO3Qc26znY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2026

NOW - Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib scream, shout and point their fingers at Trump during his speech. pic.twitter.com/upJM0wNazy — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026

She and her radical colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar have thrown multiple tantrums at Trump after he has pushed back on Democrats' refusal to support the deportation agenda of the administration, as well as for pointing out the rampant Somali fraud in Minnesota.

Oh boy.



President Trump asks Congress to stand up if they believe it’s the duty of the U.S. government to protect American citizens over illegal aliens.



Republicans stand up & applause & cheer.



Almost all on the Democratic side remained seated & still.



(Cuellar clapped).… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2026

Some have pointed out that Tlaib had senselessly screamed about the Epstein files in one of her outbursts.

Is Rashida Tlaib screaming about the "Epstein Files?" Why is someone like that even in Congress? — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) February 25, 2026

Tlaib and Omar aren’t the only Democrats who have shown a stunning lack of decorum during the State of the Union. Rep. Al Green attempted to shove a sign into the face of President Trump as he was entering the chamber, only to have it ripped down by Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) and his sign after being kicked out of SOTU again. pic.twitter.com/QQINmZJmIC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2026

