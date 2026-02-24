Al Green Got Ejected From the House Chamber...and Here's the Sign He Showed Trump
Wait, That's What Set Off Libs About Abigail Spanberger's SOTU Response? You're Gonna Laugh at This.
The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem
Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
Team USA Brings Home Gold and Steals the Show at the State of the Union
Team USA Attacked for Love of Country As Prominent Figure for Both Hockey Teams Kills the Narratives
Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight
Is Time Running Out for Sanctuary Cities?
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
Dan Bongino Goes Nuclear on Candace Owens
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump’s State of the Union Address
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke to President Trump
SURPRISE: Guess What Thomas Massie Is Doing for the State of the Union
The Career of Tim Walz Is Over, and He Intends to Destroy Gun Rights on His Way Out
Tipsheet

Rashida Tlaib Has Massive Meltdown at the SOTU

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 24, 2026 9:35 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib showed off on social media that she was wearing “F**k ICE” button to President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.

She and her radical colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar have thrown multiple tantrums at Trump after he has pushed back on Democrats' refusal to support the deportation agenda of the administration, as well as for pointing out the rampant Somali fraud in Minnesota.

Some have pointed out that Tlaib had senselessly screamed about the Epstein files in one of her outbursts.

Tlaib and Omar aren’t the only Democrats who have shown a stunning lack of decorum during the State of the Union. Rep. Al Green attempted to shove a sign into the face of President Trump as he was entering the chamber, only to have it ripped down by Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

