Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men
Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men
America Keeps Winning
America Keeps Winning
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 308: ‘Fear Not' New Testament – Part 3
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 308: ‘Fear Not' New Testament – Part 3
Iran Did Not Get the Memo
Iran Did Not Get the Memo
Department of Homeland Security Shuts Down TSA PreCheck Amid Partial Government Shutdown
Department of Homeland Security Shuts Down TSA PreCheck Amid Partial Government Shutdown
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago
An Ambitious Bible-Reading Plan
An Ambitious Bible-Reading Plan
Family As Communion: Familiaris Consortio
Family As Communion: Familiaris Consortio
Who Wins in the Trump Economy? American Families!
Who Wins in the Trump Economy? American Families!
President Trump Is Running a Tight Ship and Giving the Deep State a Run for Its Money
President Trump Is Running a Tight Ship and Giving the Deep State a...
New York City Cannot Afford Democratic Socialism
New York City Cannot Afford Democratic Socialism
Feds Indict Six More in Venezuelan Gang's High-Tech ATM Heist – Total Hits 93
Feds Indict Six More in Venezuelan Gang's High-Tech ATM Heist – Total Hits...
Michigan Auto Dealer Management Firm Pays $1.5M to Settle PPP Fraud Claims
Michigan Auto Dealer Management Firm Pays $1.5M to Settle PPP Fraud Claims
VIP
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program Is Reveals the Leftist Lie on Voter ID
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program Is Reveals the Leftist Lie on Voter...
Tipsheet

Arizona Advances Bill to Rename a Highway After Charlie Kirk. Will the State's Democrat Governor Sign It?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 22, 2026 9:00 AM
Arizona Advances Bill to Rename a Highway After Charlie Kirk. Will the State's Democrat Governor Sign It?
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Lawmakers in the Arizona legislature have advanced a bill that would rename Phoenix’s Loop 202 in honor of the conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

The legislation will designate the freeway as the “Charlie Kirk Loop 202” and will encompass the entirety of the 78-mile roadway. The bill has passed in the Arizona Senate along party lines, and will now move to the House for further approval, where Republicans have a majority. Once again, the vote is expected to land along party lines. Another bill to create a Turning Point license plate is moving alongside the highway renaming.

Democrats have seemingly claimed that their reasoning behind not voting for the bill is due to a Republican state senator who quietly exited the floor during a moment of silence for Jesse Jackson. The question looms as to whether or not Gov. Katie Hobbs will sign either of the bills. When reached out to by local outlets, her office has declined to comment on the matter.

Should we expect that she vetoes at least one of the bills? The fact that she declined to even comment isn’t a good sign. Every Democrat standing in opposition of the bill certainly isn’t either. Hobbs didn't even attend the memorial of Kirk, claiming that she wasn't invited despite it being well publicized that the event was public.

Recommended

Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

ARIZONA CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

One indication that she may be willing to play ball is her public rebuke of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who made comments where she seemingly pondered how leftist radicals could justifiably kill masked federal agents.

Should Hobbs exercise her veto, Turning Point Action would certainly up their ground game to the point of running her out of office. The public pressure on Hobbs is, and should be, immense. If Democrats can’t allow a highway to be renamed after a beloved public figure who had his life stolen by an assassin’s bullet just because he was allied with President Trump, what would they do if they returned to the White House?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men Derek Hunter
Iran Did Not Get the Memo Alan Joseph Bauer
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago Joseph Chalfant
'Out of Nowhere' Canadians Are Now Poorer Than Alabamians. The Reactions Have Been Pretty Funny Matt Vespa
America Keeps Winning Kevin McCullough
The DOJ Has Canned the Most Liberal Immigration Judge in America Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men Derek Hunter
Advertisement